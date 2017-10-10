Harriers achieve personal best times in Druridge Bay league meet

On Sunday Blyth Running Club hosted the second of the 2017/18 North East Harrier League cross country fixtures at Druridge Bay.

Following on from their decent start to the season at Wrekenton the week before, a huge number of Alnwick Harriers, both Junior and Senior, helped to bag some excellent personal and team performance for the club.

For the Seniors the men’s team put in an outstanding performance to comfortably finish top of the 11 Division 2 teams on the day. As a result the men are second overall in Division 2, just behind Gosforth Harriers.

The Senior Women also fared well to finish fifth of the 10 teams in Division 1, which sees them fourth in the division after two rounds.

Dan Turnbull, from the Medium Pack, had a storming run to finish 18th of well over 500 runners and is now promoted to the Fast Pack. Adam Fletcher ran well from the Slow Pack to finish next for us and is promoted to the Medium Pack, whilst Steve Carragher is now back in the Fast Pack after a brilliant 35th placed finish.

Ian SIMON was the fourth counter, whilst fellow Slow Pack runners Graham Syers and James Willoughby ran really well to finish as the club’s final counters.

There were great runs from a huge number of Harriers including Pater Grey, Jon Archer, Steve Cowell and Jim Lillico to name but a few.

Several made their Harrier League bows including Andrew Wilde, Paul Wilkie and Kevin McGee. The whole team acquitted themselves well and can be proud of their performances!

Senior Men: 18-Dan Turnbull 38.50 (M); 31-Adam Fletcher 39.29 (S); 35-Steve Carragher 39.50 (M); 55-Ian Simon 40.29 (S); 72-Graham Syers 40.49 (S); 75-James Willoughby 40.53 (S); 166-Peter Grey 42.24 (S); 169-Dominic Harris 42.28 (M); 203-Phil Hemsley 43.08 (M); 218-Jon Archer 43.23 (S); 236-Adam Spiller 43.43 (S); 249-Stefan Townsley 43.57 (S); 250-Steve Cowell 43.58 (S); 259-Jim Lillico 44.18 (S); 269-Mike Telfer 44.29 (S); 287-John Cuthbert 44.53 (S); 301-Shaun Land 45.13 (M); 306-Neil Hamilton 45.25 (S); 326-Ian Horsley 45.52 (S); 345-Stuart Morris 46.29 (S); 359-Steve Studley 46.44 (S); 381-Andrew Wilde 47.13 (S); 412-Kevin McGee 48.22 (S); 430-Pail Wilkie 49.03 (S); 444-Peter McEwan 49.31 (S); 461-Chris Hall 50.31 (S); 533-Paul Dellbridge 58.02 (S).

The Senior Women were led home once again by Jo Gascoigne-Owens who finished 11th, just 24 hours after bolting up in the ladies race at the Druridge Bay Parkrun.

She was backed up by Lisa Baston and Alice Tetley-Paul who had a good battle throughout to finish 34th and 37th respectively. Lisa is now in the Medium Pack, whilst Alice only just missed out!

Fourth and final counter was club Chairwoman Tracey Sample who put in a class run to finish 73rd overall. Improving Mel Steer was next and Karen Kelly battled well from the Fast Pack to finish as sixth runner, just ahead of Frances Wilde.

Bev Blythe had an impressive run on her Harrier League debut and it was great to see Louisa Stewart back in a Harriers’ vest after a few years away!

Senior Women: 11-Jo Gascoigne-Owens 29.39 (F); 34-Lisa Baston 31.02 (S); 37-Alice Tetley-Paul 31.05 (S); 73-Tracey Sample 32.00 (S); 78-Mel Steer 32.11 (S); 132-Karen Kelly 33.54 (F); 133-Frances Wilde 33.54 (S); 163-Sarah Cross 34.49 (S); 172-Justine Norman 35.08 (S); 179-Bev Blythe 35.22 (S); 194-Alison Wright 35.53 (S); 198-Ruth Doctor 36.02 (S); 233-Mary Plumley 37.34 (S); 235-Louisa Stewart 37.36 (S); 329-Tammy Hall 43.26 (S); 355-Karen Leadbitter 57.53 (S).

Alnwick Harriers Juniors were out in force with over 40 runners aged 9 to 16 represented the club.

New Harrier Lilia Purvis was first home for Alnwick in 16th place in the U11s followed by a rapidly improving Molly Johnston and then Evie Godden, who put in another excellent effort to finish 26th out of a strong field of 77 runners.

The U11 boys were led home by Harris Hall in 18th place who finished just ahead of Jack Price, Alfie Temple, Alex Knight and Thomas Gladstone.

Lauren Brown had an excellent run and was once again the fastest on the day in the U13 girls, finishing n seventh overall. Millie Breese was not far behind having had an excellent race and Ellie Price was the third counter of a strong team.

The U13 boys were lead home by Finlay Wilde in a great 10th place. Max Murray John from the Fast Pack was next home and finished in an excellent time of 12 minutes 25 for the 3k course (fastest overall Alnwick runner on the day!).

Kate Buddle first home for Alnwick in the U15 girls, followed by Maddy Hall and Anna Grace Harvey and Antje Hall.

First counter in the U15 boys was Barnabas Harvey followed by Joseph Godden and Max Breese, where the team finished fifth.