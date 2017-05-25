Harrier Harris sets new personal best for 5k

Alnwick Harriers’ weekend got off to a really good start for Dominic Harris at the Temple Park 5k at South Shields on Friday.

On this renowned fast course, Dom smashed his previous 5k pb to finish 24th of just over 100 runners in a brilliant 17.47.

Dom won the Most Improved Male Award last year and is still improving!

The following morning Harriers were in action again at various parkruns. The highlight was Carole Page finishing first female for the 28th time at Druridge Bay. Carole was just outside her course best completing in 21.17, whilst Alice Tetley-Paul was third female home.

Elsewhere, Tim Falconer was agonisingly just over 20 minutes at Hackney Marshes, David Hindmarsh ran well at the Rising Sun Parkrun at Wallsend, Zoe Robson was at the Nonsuch Parkrun in Surrey and Richard Eastoe was at his local Workington Parkrun.

Results – Druridge Bay: 10-Richard Johnson 19.34; 23-Carole Page 21.17; 34-Alice Tetley-Paul 22.12; 37-Paul Robinson 22.33; 67-Cris Atwell 24.24 (63.52%); 73-Ruth Doctor 24.46 (63.06%).

Hackney Marshes: 38-Tim Falconer 20.01.

Rising Sun: 23-David Hindmarsh 20.53.

Workington: 44-Richard Eastoe 25.57.

Nonsuch: 282-Zoe Robson 26.33.

The following day Mel Steer and Mairi Campbell ventured north of the border to tackle the Stirling Marathon. Both ran well with Mel running the fastest marathon by a female Harrier so far this year, 4.05.17, while Mairi came home in 4.36.49.

Also that day three Harriers were in action in the tough Border Trail Race, a new event set up by Wooler’s Glen McWilliams. Pauline Aitchison and Alison Wright ran together and finished in 4 hours 8 minutes, while Alice Tetley-Paul was round in 5 hours 5 minutes.

Gay and Richard Eastoe took part in the Eaglesfield 5k near Cockermouth. Gay came home in 59th place in 29.07 and Richard one second further back in 60th.

Three Alnwick athletes competed last weekend at the annual North Eastern Counties Track and Field Championship at Gateshead Stadium.

On the Saturday Ollie and Finlay Telfer both competed in the High Jump. Ollie, competing as an U15, managed a good jump of 1.40m in windy conditions to finish in fifth place and Finlay in the Under 13s had an excellent day and did well to take the silver medal in his competition.

Ollie also competed in the discus winning the bronze medal against some tough competition.

Peter Skirrow, an U20, won the long jump with a jump of 6.55m. It was an excellent weekend of athletics with some excellent performances.