Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses

Maiden pro victory

Bamburgh golfer Garrick Porteous won his first event as a professional at the inaugural Prague Golf Challenge, winning by five shots.

Porteous carried a four-shot lead into the final round and his five under par 67 took him to 24 under par at Prague City Golf, with Julien Guerrier, Christopher Mivis and Bradley Neil in a share of second place.

Having not made a Challenge Tour cut all season, this is a transformative result for the 27 year old, long rated as a hot prospect since winning the Amateur Championship four years ago, as he moves up to 16th place on the Road to Oman.

“I’m buzzing, it’s great,” he said. “This result gets my season going because I didn’t have much up in terms of points, and I’m really excited.

“It’s nice to get over the line and win by a comfortable margin, and top 15 is definitely the goal now.”

NNL

Results from the North Northumberland League last week were:

Division 1 - MFGC A 11, Dunstanburgh A 1; Alnmouth 7, Bamburgh 5; Longhirst Hall 8, Berwick 4.

Table - Berwick 58, Bamburgh 57, MFGC A 56, Alnmouth 55, Dunstanburgh A 35, Longhirst Hall 27.

Division 2 - Burgham Park 2, Warkworth 10; Rothbury 10, MFGC B 2; Alnwick 4, Seahouses 4.

Table - Alnwick 73, Warkworth 66, Seahouses 51, Rothbury 46, Burgham Park 30, MFGC B 22 .

Division 3 - Alnmouth Village 9, Linden Hall 3; Percy Wood 7, Wooler 5; Dunstanburgh B - free night.

Table - Alnmouth Village 53, Linden Hal 48, Percy Wood 40, Wooler 31, Dunstanburgh B 20 .

Alnmouth

Ladies’ Beattie Bowl - Winner Jenny Beck.

EWGA Medal - Silver 1 Jenny Beck 89 - 17 = 72, 2 Susan Heppell 82 - 09 = 73, 3 Mandy Turner 85 - 11 = 74. Bronze 1 Madeline Welsh 103 - 27 = 76, 2 Hilda Tulip 107 - 29 = 78 from, 3 Jean Sayers 107 - 29 = 78.

9 hole - 1 Margaret Mayfield 19 pts, 2 Flora Bailey 17 pts.

Alnmouth Village

Sharpe Cup (Stableford) - 1st Adam Scott 40 pts, 2nd Andy Stanton 38 points, 3rd Steve McKee 36 points.

Ladies Invitation Day 3 man team Tex Mex - 1st V Gough (AV), G Gordon (A), M Barnes (AV) 77.4; 2nd E Morgan (AV), S Brown (A), L Osgood (AV) 78.4; 3rd K Scott (AV), L Langlands (W), L Tate (A) 79. Nearest the pin at the 10th L Langlands (W).

Ladies’ Guest Day - 1st Viv Gough & Fiona Kramer (Longhirst) 35 points, 2nd Monica Aitken & Ann Thompson (Hexham) 34 points, 3rd Bev Harris & Sheila Brown (Alnwick) 33 points on best back 9 from Eleanor Morgan & Isabel Wright (Foxton). Best back 9 - Linda Osgood & Marjory Hately (Alnwick) 16 points; Best front 9 - Eleanor Morgan & Isabel Wright (Foxton) 20 points. Nearest the Pin at the 10th - Jill Clark (Alnwick).

Alnwick

Last Sunday saw Jack Friar crowned as Alnwick Castle Golf Club’s, Club Champion for the first time.

After several runner-up spots, including play-off defeats, Jack held his nerve in the final round to card a superb three over par 73 to win by one shot.

The day started well for everyone with favourable weather conditions (stiff breeze aside) and the course was presented in fantastic condition courtesy of Jack Hetherington and his team. The practice area was also put to good use with a good few members honing their skills there prior to teeing off for the first time this year.

Towards the end of round one it was clear that the course had been the winner though, with some relatively high scoring and only Carl Green playing below his handicap with an excellent 68 nett, this later changed when firstly Barry Farrar produced a commendable 73 gross for a 67 nett and then Ritchie Campbell, playing his first Club Championship at Alnwick, matched Barry’s 67 and more importantly took a four shot lead into the final round of the main competition with a wonderful one under par gross 69.

The second round got under way with four players in realistic contention - Ritchie Campbell 69, Barry Farrar 73, Jack Friar 75 & Joe Henderson 76, and it didn’t disappoint.

Joe was the first man back with a superb 73 despite two double bogeys, and with contrasting stories from the final groups play, the possibility of a play-off was likely. Unfortunately for Joe this didn’t materialise as Jack, despite bogeying the last in front of a large crowd, matched Joe’s 73 to win by 1 shot with early leader Ritchie Campbell failing to recapture that mornings form and finishing tied with Joe on 149.

In the Bill Millar Shield (nett competition) it was Gary Wilcox who produced a brilliant 67 in the afternoon to complement his morning 70 to win by five shots from Jack Friar, who in turn took second on countback from Steve Barron.

In the Ladies’ Club Championship it was Margaret Walton who triumphed by a full seven shots from serial winner Gillian Gordon, with a brilliant 89 in her final round, three ahead of Lorna Tate on the day, this coupled with her 94 the previous Saturday was more than enough for her maiden championship win.

In the Hornsby Cup, the 18 hole nett completion played for on the same day, it was Lorna Tate who emerged victorious from Barbara Friar just one shot back.

Congratulations to both Jack & Margaret

Club Championship (Peter Deeble Trophy) - 1st J Friar 148, 2nd J Henderson 149, 3rd R Campbell 149.

Bill Millar Shield - 1st G Wilcox 137, 2nd J Friar 142, 3rd S Barron 142.

Inns Merry - 1st G Gordon & L Tate 77.8, 2nd C Acaster & A Provost 79.8, 3rd J Clark & D Robinson 81.0.

Lindisfarne Salver - 1st Norma Thompson 37pts, 2nd Gillian Gordon 36pts, 3rd Lorna Tate 34pts.

Bamburgh

Buckley Tankards (pairs) - 1st L Rivett/M Robson 46 points, 2nd G Graham/R Ranken 45, 3rd J Peacock/C Magnay 44.

Burgham Park

Men’s Club Stableford - 1st David John McLaughlin 40 points, 2nd Tony Payne 37 points, 3rd Norman Goulding 35 points.

Seniors’ Stableford - 1st James Rutherford 44 points , 2nd Arthur Young 44 points, 3rd John Davies 43 points.

4BBB ‘Open - 1st D Kersey & T Davison nett 63, 2nd P Swinney & G Hewitt nett 64, 3rd P Boyle & R Sayer nett 65 (after countback).

Percy Wood

Gents Captains Day. 4BBB - 1 C Sampson & J McMillan 41pts, 2 I Milne & K Stewart 40pts, 3 B Pattie & M Walker 37pts. Nearest pin 5th D Angus, 10th J. Wright, 14th K Stewart.

Ladies - 1 J Sampson 101-25=76, 2 V Barclay 121-36=85, 3 J Dawson 121-35=86.

Ladies/Gents Baggley Trophy Texas Scramble - 1 J Wright, K Douglas & T Douglas 47-8.5=38.5.

Rothbury

Richardson Shield Mixed Foursomes - 1st Julia Stott & Alan Coe 90-19.5-70.5; 2nd Mary Tully & Roger Woodburn 87-16.5-70.5; 3rd Anne Spence & Stuart Foreman 93-19.5-73.5.

Seahouses

The winner of the Dom Pedro Shield was Ian Patterson, 86-20-66, second on countback was Kevin Stansfield, 77-11-66 77 and third Paul Bowlt also on countback 74-8-66.

The Ladies winner of the Bell Trophy was Jan Allan, 90-27-63, second Hazel Hardacre, 91-19-72 and third Marie Graham, 91-18-73.

Warkworth Ladies

Rose Bowl and Medal - 1st Jill Robertson 102 – 25 = 77, 2nd Penny Lewis 98 – 19 = 79 (better back 9), 3rd Joan Gray 103 – 24 = 79.

Wooler Ladies

Latest results from the ladies section at Wooler are:

June Stableford - Pat Tatters, RU Sheilagh Curle; Bryan Tatters Memorial Stableford - Kathleen Brydon, RU Anne Brown;

RVI Foursomes - Susan Lamb and Alison Hilton, RU Pat Tatters and Susan Brown; T R Johnson Trophy Pat Tatters, RU Anne Brown;

Ping competition - Anne Brown and Pat Tatters, RU Bethany Spencer and Susan Brown; June Medal - Sheilagh Curle, RU Anne Brown; Nesbitt Cup - Sheilagh Curle, RU Susan Lamb;

Ladies Senior Open - H Atkinson, J Cubbins, M Hartley (Whitley Bay), RU Rachel Batchelor, Joan M Batey, Ruth Foley (Bellingham); 3rd Susan Temple, Heather Allan, Fiona Hall (Bamburgh).