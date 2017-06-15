Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses.

NNL

Results from last Wednesday were:

Division 1 - Berwick 6, Alnmouth 6; Dunstanburgh A 4, Bamburgh 8; MFGC A 12, Longhirst 0.

Table - Berwick 38, MFGC A 38, Bamburgh 36, Alnmouth 32, Dunstanburgh A 23, Longhirst Hall 13.

Division 2 - Seahouses 8, Rothbury 4; Warkworth 12, MFGC B 0; Burgham Park 1, Alnwick 11.

Table - Alnwick 46, Warkworth 41, Seahouses 33, Rothbury 25, Burgham Park 24, MFGC B 11 .

Division 3 - Linden Hall 8, Wooler 4; Alnmouth Village 12, Dunstanburgh B 0.

Table - Alnmouth Village 34, Linden Hall 31, Percy Wood 25, Wooler 16, Dunstanburgh B 14 .

Alnmouth

Captain’s Day Medal - Best nett: 1 Colin Burrows 87-20=67, 2 Ed Cuthbert 79-11=68, 3 Brad Barrett 77-8=69 (on back 9). Best gross: 1 David Weddell 73. Seniors best nett: 1 David Jackson 85-17=68 , 2 Rob Ritchie 81-10=71.

Ladies 18-hole stableford - 1 Mandy Turner 36 pts, 2 Lianne Johnston 35 pts from, 3 Siobhan Patterson 35 pts.

9-hole stableford - 1 Margaret Mayfield 15 pts, 2 Stephanie Smith 10 pts.

Alnmouth Village

Gents - Friday evening saw a very good turn out for the second annual Geoff Clark Trophy, this nine-hole Yellowball was narrowly won by club sponsors, the Knights Taxi Boys, i.e. John Davison, Paul Dixon and Colin Reid with a score of 54 points; joint second place with 53 points was the Clark family representatives of John Clark, Bob Boyle and Tony Green plus the boys from team W, i.e Robbie & Stephen Willis and Clive Wilson.

Sunday’s Dave Darroch Trophy (a stableford) was played in bright but breezy conditions and won by Gary Batson (38 points); 2 Clive Wilson (36); 3 Bill Lawn (35 on countback); also on 35 points was Neil Edwards and Steve McKee.

Seniors - Only a hardy 11 turned out for the nine-hole Bogey in very wet conditions. Scores ranged from 3 up to 4 down with first place honours being shared by the consistent Steve Lockley and a resurgent Peter Egdell. Jack Kidd took third spot on 2 up and Ian Blakey finished all square for fourth place.

The Seniors Order of Merit for the summer season is now taking shape after six events, the current leader is Steve Lockley (50 points); 2 George Forman (43); 3 Les Aitken (37); 4 Geoff Smart (36) and 5 Bob Stephenson (35).

Ladies Ping Fourball better ball qualifier - 1 Dorothy Wilkinson and Jan Steele (36 points); 2 Barbara Clark and Monica Aitken (34); 3 Joy Bisset and Viv Gough (32).

Ladies Open - teams of three - 66 ladies from 14 clubs took part in the annual Ladies’ Open. The winners were H Brockshaw, S Blakey, C Sayer, all Tyneside GC (80 points); 2 A Thompson, J Dinning & J Oaley, all Hexham GC (75); 3 L Herron, M Finnie & M Binks, all Morpeth GC (74).

Members are reminded that this coming Sunday we have the annual Midsummer Trophy (strokeplay), kindly sponsored once again by two life long, loyal and hard-working dignitaries who wish to remain anonymous.

Alnwick

On a blustery day, 54 players contested the JN Thompson Putter Stableford competition, and it was Kieran Hogg who blew away the field with a stunning 44pts for his maiden 18-hole competition win.

A mere five shots back was Jimmy Cookson with a more than credible 39pts in tough conditions, followed closely by early pace-setter Peter Lewis, who held onto to third place with 38pts courtesy of countback from Billy Brown.

There were only two twos recorded, ensuring a good pay out for Kenny Burn and Ritchie Campbell

Midweek was the Mick Hubbard Seniors Trophy, which saw Kenny Darlow showing there’s still life in the old dog yet with a brilliant 43pts, a full five shots ahead of Brian Hunt on 38pts and Ritchie Robson taking third by beating playing partner Alan Black on countback with 37pts.

Due to the bunkers being waterlogged, the competition became a non-qualifier, however Kenny has met with the axe.

There were mixed results for the two teams entered into the Annodata Matchplay tournament. The A team went down 5-0 away to a strong Bishop Auckland side and the B team, utilising home advantage, beat Southmoor Golf Club in the play-off after the teams drew 2.5 each.

JN Thompson Putter - 1 K Hogg 44pts, 2 J Cookson 39pt, 3 P Lewis 38pts.

Mick Hubbard Seniors Trophy - 1 K Darlow 43pts, 2 B Hunt 38pts, 3 R Robson 37pts,

Bamburgh

Brewis Memorial Salver - 1 WJM Rose nett 65, 2 KA Wrightr 67, 3 A Patterson 68.

Interestingly Mrs Nicky Rose also won the ladies event, so no war of the Roses this weekend!

Burgham Park

Club Stableford - Jonathan Morse won with two birdies and six pars beating Glen Murray by three points.

Bronze Qualifier - Ailsa Birkett won going out in 51 coming back in 57, beating Sandra Bradley in a card play off. Ailsa Birkett 108-25-83, Sandra Bradley 105-22-83, Susan Randall 128-36-92,

Monthly medal - Division 1: 1 Peter Hindmarsh 75 - 4c = 71, 2 Anthony Clarkson 84 - 12c = 72, 3 Arthur Young 82 - 9c = 73. Division 2: 1 Jonathan Morse 90 - 16c = 74, 2 George A Randall 98 - 22c = 76, 3 Brian Johnson 92 - 14c = 78.

Senior stableford - Derek Harrison ran away with the competition with 40 points, with John Gray and Dave Harbertson filling the runner-up spots.

Dunstanburgh

Robson Bowl - 1 A Robson 39pts, 2 C Suffling 37pts, 3 J Congleton 35pts.

Jack Carss - 1 B Greenley 78-11-67, 2 P Richardson 80-12-68, 3 A Hay 78-10-68, 4 D Williams Jnr 81-12-69.

Club Tankard - 1 J Wilkin 79-9-70, 2 R Jamieson 77-6-71, 3 D Saunders 75-4-71, 4 P Goodfellow 84-13-71.

Rothbury

Pat Arkle Scramble Trophy - 1 Val Hope, Nick Gutherson, Greg Woodburn, Niall Richardson 59, 2 Mary Tully, Michael Snaith, John Henderson, Terry Fisher 59.2, 3 Mo Day, Stuart Foreman, Paul Arkle, Adam Atkinson 60.8.

Seahouses

The nett winner of the Summer Shield gross and nett was G Lumb with 81-13-68. Second was K Wright, 72-3-69 and third B Rennie, 81-12-69. The gross winner was K Wright with 72.

The Ladies’ Breckon Trophy was won by Alison Claydon on 89-18-71, second Ann Lathan, 100-27-73 and third Susan Hornsby, 92-14-78. The nine-hole competition winner was Lynda Pinder.

The Ladies’ Medal No 8 was won by Diane Cairns, 84-14-70, second Glynis Lawson, 94-20-74 and third Lorraine Bewley, 91-15-76.

Warkworth

Bates Cup - 1 Sean Taylor 87-10=67 ( back 9), 2 Stephen Glass 72-5=67, 3 Nev Holden 71-3=68. No 2s so a roll over to next week.

Captain’s Outing - 33 intrepid members ventured south to Newcastle United GC for the annual Captain’s Outing.

The morning Texas Scramble was won by the team of Neil Bailey, Lee Baxter, Tim Hardy and Sean Taylor with a score of 32-2.8=29.2.

In the afternoon play was for the Outing Cup, won by Dale Elgar. 1 Dale Elgar. 39pts, 2 Ross Young 34pts, 3 Sean Taylor 33 pts.

Club captain Graham Sawley holed a putt, (short at first, but after a few hours in the bar it had grown to a difficult left to right 35 footer) to scoop the 2s pool.

Wooler

The Bryan Tatters Memorial Stableford Trophy was played for on Satuturday and the winner with 43 points was Andrew Carr, an excellent round of level par golf. Second was Terry Carr with 40 points.

Sunday saw the Jubilee Cup and here the winner was Stuart Lowrey on 75-07-68 ahead of Bill Moor on 91-20-71 in second place.