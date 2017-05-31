Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses.

NNL

Results from games played in the North Northumberland League last week were:

Division 1 - Dunstanburgh A 4, MFGC A 8; Bamburgh 7, Alnmouth 5; Berwick 8, Longhirst 4.

Table - Berwick A 24, MFGC A 22, Alnmouth 19, Bamburgh 16, Dunstanburgh A 14, Longhirst 13.

Division 2 - Warkworth 11, Burgham Park 1; MFGC B 2, Rothbury 10; Seahouses 7, Alnwick 5.

Table - Alnwick 23, Warkworth 20, Seahouses 19, Rothbury 18, Burgham Park 17, MFGC B 11.

Division 3 - Linden Hall 10, Alnmouth Vill 2; Wooler 6, Percy Wood 6; Dunstanburgh B - free night.

Table - Alnmouth Vill 22, Linden Hall 18, Percy Wood 18, Dunstanburgh B 7, Wooler 7.

NN Ladies

Latest positions in the North Northumberland Ladies Friendly League are:

Bamburgh 4-11.5, Goswick 4-10, Seahouses 3-7.5, Wooler 2-7, Longhirst 2-6, Alnmouth Village 2-6, Rothbury 2-5, Percy Wood 3-2.

Alnmouth

Jack Deeble Trophy - 1st David Storey 69-06=63, 2nd Luke Denny 69-03=66, 3rd David Hindson 72-6=66, 4th Robert Balmbra 69-03=66, 5th David Archibald 69-3=66 , 6th Andrew Minnikin 66+1=67.

Seniors’ Stableford - 1st Colin Reed 39pts, 2nd Peter Brown 39pts, 3rd Max Dowling 36pts.

Alnmouth Village

Gents - There wasn’t a Club competition for the Men this week, instead there was a Davison Cup match against a strong team from Ryton GC. The Village boys played well and ran out 3-2 winners to go through to the next round.

Seniors - a 9 hole Yellowball Texas Scramble was held, with the scores being, as follows :- 1st Ian Blakey / David Gleadall / Jack Kidd (33.3 points); 2nd George Gibson / John Turnbull / Clive Wilson (33.8); 3rd Peter Egdell / George Ridgway / Russell Fitzpatrick (35.25).

On Thuirsday there was a 9 hole Stableford, plus Skins and a welcome return to form for Steve Lockley (21 points); 2nd Jackie Ross (20); Joint 3rd.Les Aitken / Dougie Miller / George Forman / Bob Boyle; 7th Jim Wright won three Skins, followed by Jackie Ross and David Gleadall with two each then Mike Alexander with one.

Ladies’ Ann Covell Trophy and Medal - 1st Viv Archibald (98-28=70); 2nd Eleanor Morgan (95-21=74); 3rd Viv Gough (104-30=74).

9 hole winner : Eileen Meed (10 points).

In the county Smith Herbert Trophy, played at Wooler, congratulations go to Edna Yeadon and her grandaughter Olivia Taylor who came away as the actual winners with a score of 40 points. This golfing family look like they will soon need a bigger mantlepeice.

This coming Saturday AV are holding the annual Peter Braidford Open Charity Event (all proceeds to St. Oswalds Hospice), this popular fund raising competition is for Teams of four people playing a Texas Scramble format. There are just a couple of tee-times remaining so if anyone is interested, please contact the Club, by phone or e-mail (secretaryavgc@btconnect.com).

Alnwick

Ladies’ Medal/Carter Cup Round 3 - 1st Lauren Gibbs 106-31-75, 2nd Lorna Tate 93-17-76, 3rd Sue Hogg 96-18-78.

Stableford - 1st Gillian Gordon 37pts, 2nd Gillian Givens 32pts, 3rd Lorna Tate 30pts.

Mens Captains Day (ladies) - 1st Lorna Tate 39pts, 2nd Margaret Walton 35pts.

Bamburgh

Runciman Cup - 84 competitors, of which 29 failed to register a score. The weather played its part again.

1st R B Turnbull 73-12=61, 2nd R C Ranken 79-13=66, 3rd J A Frais 80-13=67. The best gross score J T Moffet 71

Dunstanburgh

Pitt Cup - 1 D Kingsland 78-12-66, 2 N Rayner. 87-19-68, 3 G Davison 76-8-68, 4 K O’Malley 80-11-69, 5 I Murdy 80-11-69.

Robson Bowl - 1 A Robson 39pts, 2 C Suffling 37pts, 3 J Congleton 35pts, 4 T Finch. 35pts, 5 R Howcroft 35pts, 6 D Brooks. 35pts.

Percy Wood

Ladies Medal 3 - 1 J Sampson 98-25=73, 2 D Falcus 112-33=79, 3 G Harvey 115-34=81.

Mens KForbes Cup - 1 I Campbell 32pts, 2 C Sampson 32pts, 3 S Bell 31pts.

Seniors Stableford - 1 W Cole 31pts, 2 T Nicholaidias 28pts, 3 J Sproull 27pts.

Rothbury

Spence Plate - 1 Helen Foggon 103-26-77, 2 Joy Henderson 97-20-77, 3 Tammy Horn 92-14-78.

President’s Cup Rd 1 - 1 Darren Arkle 73-3-70, 2 Andy Ewen 79-9-70, 3 Michael Arkle 78-6-72.

Seahouses

Sunday was Captain’s Day and the winner was Daniel James Taylor with 37pts, second Gary Hornsby, also 37 pts and third William Craig again on 37pts. Best gross went to Gary Hornsby with 69. Harry Buckingham took the past captain’s Trophy.

The Seymour Cup was won by A. Donaldson, 73-10-63, on count back from T.Jackson, 84-21-63, and third D Hornsby, 73-7-66 on count back from D Bell and M Douglas.

Ladies Medal No 3 was won by G Lawson,93-20-73 on count back from A Claydon, 91-18-73 and third D Cairns 88-14-74 on countback from L Swan.

Ladies Summer Salver was won by S.Trimby, 92-27-65, second H Pryor 89-23-66 on count back from S Hornsby, 81-15-66.

The winner of the ladies Medal No 6 played on Tuesday was Dot Smith with 97-30-67 and the winner of the 9 Hole Competition was Val Sim with 15 pts

The Felton & West Thirston Golf Society held its first event of 2017 at Seahouses Golf Club.

The Stableford format saw 25 competitors battle 20mph winds and after a very hearty lunch the results were announced by this years society captain Kenny McDonald.

The newest and youngest member, Hannah Felton 13yrs (Foxton) playing off 36 recorded 32 points and just pipped Bill Lawn to win the Spring Shield.

Warkworth

H Roberts Trophy - 1st Ken Nesbit & Gary Mather 47pts, 2nd Billy Douglass & Nev Holden 46pts, 3rd Wayne Gair & Roy Wilson 45pts (back 9). 2s Club- Stephen Glass

Banks Charity Day (Sunday, July 2) - There are still a couple of free tee-times between 3.20 and 4pm. This is in aid of Alzheimer’s and the format is four person Texas Scramble (any combination of M/F). £40 per team with lots of prizes. Entries to secretary@warkworthgolfclub.co.uk

Ladies 4BBB - 1st Marion Punton and Kathleen Dalby 37 (back 9), 2nd Mary Wilkinson and Tracy Young 37.

Wooler

Latest results from the ladies’ competitions are:

May Stableford - 1 Sheilagh Curle, 2 Pat Tatters; May 9 Hole - 1 Sheilagh Curle, 2 Susan Brown; May Medal 1 1 Sheilagh Curle, 2 Alison Hilton; NPF Qualifier - 1 Alison Hilton, 2 Sheilagh Curle; 2nd Logan/May Medal - 1 Sheilagh Curle, 2 Anne Brown; May Midweek Stableford - 1 Susan Brown, 2 Bethany Spencer.