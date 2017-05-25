Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses.

NNL

Results from games played in the Glendale KO Cup kast week were:

Warkworth beat Burgham Park; Percy Wood beat Longhirst; MFGC A beat Alnmouth Village; Alnmouth beat Linden Hall; Alnwick beat Rothbury; Dunstanburgh A beat MFGC B; Dunstanburgh B beat Wooler.

Alnmouth

Texas Scramble - 1st Timothy Michie, Lewis Reeves , Ed Cuthbert & Robert Cuthbert 63-5.1-57.9, 2nd Hamish Sutherland , John Eggleston, Kent Flanighan, Brad Barrett60-2-58, 3rd Stephan White, Kevin Henderson, Malcolm Latto, David Bibby 62-3.5 -58.5.

Ladies EWGA Medal: Silver - 1 Kathryn Archibald 86-11=75, 2 Sue Heppell 86-09=77. 3 Holly Hardy 88-10=78.

Bronze - 1 Sue Rayner 106-28=78 from, 2 Shirley Patterson 100-22=78, 3 Hilda Tulip 110-29=81.

9 hole competition - 1 Margaret Mayfield 20 pts from, 2 Elaine Stokoe 20 pts.

Alnmouth Village

Gents Centenary Cup (sponsored by Mr & Mrs R. Willis) - Sunday’s stroke play competition was played in difficult conditions with an initial seas breeze turning into a very strong south westerly making scoring on the holes back to the clubhouse rather tough.

A couple of members managed to beat the course and the winner was declared as Darryl Taylor (84-15=69); 2nd Kevin Potts (93-23=70); 3rd Colin Reid (93-22=71); 4th John Davison (88-17=71); 5th Neil Edwards (73-2=71).

2017 Order of Merit - After six of the 19 weeks the early leader is the consistent Adam Scott (43 points); 2nd Andrew Stanton (42); 3rd Steve Forman (33); 4th Darryl Taylor (32); 5th Jack Kidd (31); 6th Steve Lockley (30); Joint 7th Steve McKie & Kevin Potts (22).

Seniors’ Roll Up - First place honours were shared between Ian Blakey and Dougie Miller who each returned scores of 17 points. Third spot, a point behind, was a tie between Tom Harris, David Gleadall and Dave Hodge.

Aln Cup 2nd Leg - The Senior team headed North on Thursday, with a 4-2 first leg lead, hoping to wrest the cup away from the grasp of Goswick. They required 2.5 points to achieve that aim but fell short by only half a point and as the two leg score was six points each Goswick retained the cup by the narrowest of margins.

Ladies’ Anniversary Trophy - 1st Linda Osgood 36 points; 2nd Bev Harris 34; 3rd Hilary Buckley 33.

This coming weekend the club hosts the NNL Open Day on Saturday, so the course is closed to members and visitors. Additionally, there is no club competition on Sunday, it being a bank holiday weekend. However, at noon on Sunday, President John Clark will do the honours and officially open the new practice putting green.

Alnwick

Latest results from the Alnwick Castle course are:

McDonald Cup - 1st C J A Donaldson 1up, 2nd K Hogg 1up, 3rd G Brown 1up (all on countback). 2s for Marc Friar, G Brown, B Farrar, Michael Friar, R Baston, G McInally and two 2s for IMR Bell.

Seniors Wednesday Roll Up - 1st L E Stewart 41pts, 2nd B McFall 38pts ( on countback), 3rd R Clark 38pts. 2s L E Stewart.

Tuesday 9 hole Sweep - 1st K Murphy 19pts, 2nd M Wilcox 19pts, 3rd C J A Donaldson 19pts (all on countback). 2s G P Dobson and Marc Friar.

Ladies’ Golden Jubilee - 1st Barbara Friar 35pts, 2nd Gillian Gordon 34pts, 3rd Carrie Robinson 30pts.

Ladies’ May Medal - 1st Chris Acaster 97-23-74, 2nd Sue Hogg 94-18-76, 3rd Margaret Walton 94-15-79.

Ladies’ Pairs Open - 1st T Friar & C Robinson (Alnwick) 41pts, 2nd J Ribeiro & L Heron (Morpeth) 41pts.

Bamburgh

Only three competitors out of 54 managed to beat the course and the weather on Saturday in the Jeffcock Silver Jubilee Bowl bogey competition. In first place was MA Stafford, 2 up, second was R Renner, 1 up, and third R Calvert level.

Burgham Park

Woman’s Dot Lowes Trophy - 1st Susan Randall 115 -36- 79, 2nd Dorothea Spiteri 112-33 -79, 3rd Lindsay Bruce 94-12 -82.

Men’s Federation Pairs - 1st C Bell & M Thorne nett 68, 2nd A Young & M Thompson nett 68, 3rd G Randall & J Hendrie nett 69.

Percy Wood

Ladies Redman Rosebowl 2 - 1 J Sampson 30pts, 2 K Douglas 29pts, 3 J Butler 29pts.

John Havis Mixed Trophy - 1 T & K Douglas 101-28.8=72.2, 2 T &H Rutter 93-18.8=74.2, 3 C &J Sampson 92-15.4=78.6.

Springwood Foursomes - 1 G Brown & G Davidson 84-11.6=68, 2 J McMillan & C Sampson 85-11.5=73.5, 3 I Lowery & R Kenney 97-18=79.

Seniors’ J Houlison Texas Scramble - 1 W Tarbitt, R Lightfoot & D Nolan 70-11.2=58.8, 2 S Hay, M.Osborne & J Summerbell 68-8=60.

Rothbury

Coquetvale Foursomes - 1 Joy Henderson & Pat Arkle 74.5, 2 Helen Foggon & Julia Cairns 78, 3 Mary Tully & Anne Spence 79.

Arkle & Son Scramble - 1 Mark Clements, Neil Rodgerson, Billy Rodgerson , James Lingard 55.1, 2 Michael Arkle, Philip Evans, Darren Arkle, Paul Arkle 59, 3 Dean Upton, Michael Snaith, Niall Richardson, Stuart Foreman 59.8.

Seahouses

Ladies Medal No 4 was won by Hazel Hardacre, 93-18-75, second Lynne Swan, 99-22-77, on countback from Allison Claydon, 95-18-77.

Winner of the 9-hole competition was Brenda Stevens with 18 pts.

The Rothbury Plate was won by Diane Cairns, 85-15-70, on count back from Susan Trimby, 94-24-70 and third was Anne Locke, 78-7-71.

Winner of the 9-hole competition was Lynda Pinder with 17.

Warkworth

Slater Cup - 1st Freddie Bremner 85-19=66, 2nd Chris Mallarburn 77-10=67, 3rd Les Graves 78-10=68.

2s Club- Tim Capron & Tim Hardy

Eight week eclectic - The eight week eclectic resulted in a tie with Freddie Bremner, Ken Nesbit, Dave Coates and Dave Metcalf all finishing with 28 points and winning £31.25 each. The next eclectic starts on Friday, May 26 with £25 in the pot courtesy of the Able Dental Practice.

Killie Bowl - 1st Betty Black and Jean Hardy,2nd Rosemary Hopkinson and Audrey Jones.

Rodgett Trophy and Medal - 1st Audrey Jones 97 – 26 = 71, 2nd Jen Lowther 99 – 23 = 76, 3rd Joan Straughan 101 – 24 = 77, 4th Marion Punton 99 – 22 = 77.

Charity Day - The Banks Mining XCharity Day, in aid of Alzheimers, is to be held at Warkworth on July 2.

This is a four-ball Texas Scramble event, any combination of male/female, and the entry fee is £40 per team.

There will be cash prizes for the first three teams, plus other prizes.

To book a place please contact Tim Capron at secretary@warkworthgolfclub.co.uk