Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses.

NNL

The new season in the North Northumberland League teed off last Wednesday and the opening night results were:

Division 1 - Bamburgh 6, Berwick 6; Alnmouth 5, MFGC A 5; Dunstanburgh A 8, Lomnghirst 4.

Division 2 - MFGC B 7, Seahouses 5; Rothbury 6, Burgham Park 6; Warkworth 4, Alnwick 8.

Division 3 - Percy Wood 3, Alnmouth Village 9; Linden Hall 8, Dunstanburgh B 4; Wooler - free night.

NN Open Days

Results from the North Northumberland League Open Day at Dunstanburgh were:

Individual gross - 33pts Alan Trimby (Seahouses); 31 Darren Arkle (Rothbury); 30 Martin Carss (Dunstanburgh); 29 Gareth Pearson (Seahouses); 29 Simon Walker (Dunstanburgh); 28 Garry Mallaburn (Dunstanburgh).

Individual nett - 35 John Carss (Dunstanburgh), Alan Trimby, David Blakeburn (Rothbury), Garry Mallaburn; 34 Dean Upton (Rothbury), Darren Arkle.

Teams - Alnmouth Village 55gross 112nett; Alnwick 91/122; Burgham Park 77/117; Dunstanburgh 117/136; Percy Wood 76/113; Rothbury 94/135; Seahouses 102/131; Warkworth 64/146.

Alnmouth

May stableford Division 1 - 1st Robert Wilson 39pts, 2nd Garry Henderson 37 pts , 3rd Matthew Graham 36pts.

Division 2 - 1st Richard Duncan 37 pts , 2nd Darren Drummond 37 pts , 3rd Alan Craigs 36 pts.

Division 3 - 1st Andrew Bell 39 pts , 2nd Stuart Harrop 38 pts , 3rd Steven Russell 36 pts.

Sunday Stableford - 1st John Barr 39pts, 2nd David Hindson 36pts, 3rd Colin Johnson 35pts

Seniors stableford - 1st Per Eide 39 pts, 2nd Dave Karle 36 pts , 3rd Tom Stamp 36 pts.

Ladies’ Coronation Foursomes - 1st Susan Rayner & Caroline Smith 36pts, 2nd Moyra Howie & Valerie Robson 31pts from, 3rd Janet Rhodes & Jose Tue 31 pts.

9-hole competition - 1stHazel Clark 17 pts, 2nd Mabel Ross 16 pts.

Alnmouth Village

Gents W Robinson Trophy - Played over 9 holes on Friday evening, this was a three- man Texas Scramble with the eventual winners being the Knights Taxi boys repressented by John Davison, Paul Dixon and Colin Reed.

Ron Hill Trophy (sponsored by his son, Bob Hill) - Sunday’s “bogey” competition was played in very tough conditions, into a very strong, biting cold north wind which put several people off even turning up. The conditions were reflected in the scoring, but on count-back the winner was Neil Edwards (1up); 2nd Steve Forman (1up); count-back was also required for the next three places, 3rd Jack Kidd (all square); Geoff Smart (all square); Steve Lockley (all square).

Seniors: Tuesday Roll Up - This week’s format was a Yellowball when only four points separated the five teams competing. Third spot on 36 points was taken by Matty Henderson, Jim Wright and Bob Hill. Joint winners a point ahead were the teams of Tom Harris Ian Blakey and David Gleadall alongside Mike Alexander, Dougie Miller and John Turnbull.

Senior Captain’s Day - On a sunny but windy morning, Bob Hill drove into office as Senior Captain when his ball was retrieved by Russell Fitzpatrick on his first outing with the seniors. It was presumed that the tough conditions would make scoring difficult however, this was not the case for the leading players. Tom Harris returned to form to score 18 points as did Dave Hodge for a share of fourth place. Third was the dependable Geoff Smart with 19 points and runner up on 20 was Club President John Clark who also had the best gross score of 37 strokes.

However, the ‘streak player’ of the moment, Bob Stephenson, won the first Major of the year with 21 points aided immensely by a tap in birdie at the third and a 20-footer for another birdie at the last. Bob’s excellent second to the third (12’’) won him nearest the hole and Geoff Smart was nearest the ninth in two when he finished 6’ 5’’ away, and went on to hole the putt for a birdie.

Players of the Month - A belated presentation was made to Russell Archibald who won the March award and also to Mike Alexander who was the top player during April.

Order of Merit - We are now three weeks into the Summer O-o-M and Bob Stephenson is showing some early form. He is now leading with 27 points, Geoff Smart is second four points behind and third on 21 is Tom Harris.

Ladies’ Douglas Bowl and Medal - 1st. Holly Hardy (86-12=74); 2nd. Jan Steele (98-21=77) on back 9 from; 3rd. Viv Gough (107-30=77)

9 hole competition - Winner Moira Allan (15 points)

Alnwick

On a decidedly chilly, damp and drizzly morning 44 competitors struggled with the conditions last Sunday and with scores being lower than average competition standard scratch for the Golden Jubilee competition was reduced to 34pts.

Craig Horsley followed up his fabulous Pairs win in the Vaux with a singles victory despite being chopped three shots e recently he led the field by one shot with his 37pts and with the reduced standard scratch he’s now playing off 17, well done Craig.

In second place was Raymond Baston with 36, the same score which saw him also in second place in the senior section in the previous week’s sweep, followed by Colin Donaldson on 35.

There were six in the two’s club, the winners being Barry Farrar,Mark Hodgson,Gerry McInally,Ian Bell,Richard Frater and last but not least Steve McLaughlan.

In the seniors section Wednesday’s sweep was also settled by a 37point victory and the winner was Tom Cape, as previously mentioned Ray Baston in second slot with 36 followed in third by Ken Burn on 35.Dave Robinson’s two at the second scooped him the whole pot as he was the only player to achieve a deuce.

It was that man Cape again in the Friday Senior’s sweep but this time Tom had an improved score of 39pts for his victory.Rolling up in second was Peter Lee and Norman Mayer slotted into third with 36pts. Two were in the two’s and sharing the pot were Dave Robinson and John Lewis.

The Tuesday 9 Holer twas won by Kieran Hogg with a great knock of 22pts which edged out Steve Miller with his 20pts total and following on in third was Colin Donaldson with 19pts on countback.

There were two twos carded by Kevin Murphy and Ian Tate with Ian also claiming the nearest the pin prize (45 inches).

Golden Jubilee Trophy - 1st C Horsley 37pts, 2nd R Baston 36pts, 3rd C J A Donaldson 35pts.

Bamburgh

In blustery conditions the following players registered the best three stableford scores. K Wright 39pts, S Taylor 38, T Hooks 37.

Percy Wood

Ladies Cecil Leitch Medal 1 - 1 J Dawson 112-35=77, 2V McMillan 115-35=80, 3 D Falcus 113-32=81.

Gents. May Medal - 1 T Douglas 101-24=77, 2 C Sampson 87-9=78, 3 M Walker 96-17=79.

Rothbury

Stableford - 1 Colin Ayre 38pts, 2 Graham Hill 35pts, 3 Paul Arkle 34pts.

Anne Brown Trophy - 1 Barbara Douglas 38pts, 2 Helen Foggon 35pts, 3 Anne Manners 34pts.

Warkworth

Ladies Open - 1st Sue Coughrie and Senga Holloway 40, 2nd Margaret Hartnell and Margaret Bean 35 on back 9, 3rd Kate Jenkins and Carol Gray 35.

Carse Salver and Medal - 1st Doreen Campbell 101 -28 = 73, 2nd Christine Douglas 97 – 20 = 77, 3rd Kathleen Dalby 98 – 20 = 78.

Wooler

The first Club Championship Qualifier was held on Sunday and the winner was Geoff Tong 83-13-70, beating Andrew Carr 77-07-70 on a better back nine.

This Saturday is the Proctor and Makepeace Greensome, anyone wishing to play be at the clubhouse for 12.45 for a draw and a 1pm tee-off.

Ladies Tex-Mex: 1 Tyneside - J Wood, H Bradshaw, S Nangle, S Blakey nett 65.1; 2Gosforth/Hexham - B Williamson, S Beck, L Sydnet, M Tait nett 67; 3 Wooler/Duns - K Brydon, A Smithson, D Johnson, J Allan nett 67.7.