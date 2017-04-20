Golf round-up

A look at the results from the local courses

Alnmouth

Seniors Stableford - 1st Tony Regan 36 pts, 2nd Martin Bromham 35 pts, 3rd John Mayfield 34 pts.

April Stableford Division 1 - 1st David Archibald 35 pts, 2nd Rob Greener 35 pts, 3rd Ian Whitcombe 34 pts.

Division 2 - 1st David Duns 35 pts, 2nd Kevin Batson 35 pts, 3rd Geoffrey Baston 34 pts

Division 3 - 1st Geoff Baston 41 pts, 2nd John Hunter 35 pts, 3rd Alan Merrey 34 pts.

Alnmouth Village

Gents Captain’s Day: 2017 Captain Geoff Stancliffe drove off in front of a enthusiastic crowd of well wishers in the annual Good Friday Stableford competition.

A large field had to contend with mixed weather throughout the day but this did not result in poor play. Indeed, the dreaded count-back was required to separate the first two, with the winner being declared as Clive Wilson (40 points); also on the same points but declared 2nd. Dave Hodge; 3rd Nigel Davison (38); 4th Kevin Potts (37); 5th Les Aitken (36); Joint 6th Richie Campbell, Ian Simpson, Alan Wall & Jackie Ross (35). Nearest the Pin in two at the 2nd green - Andrew Stanton; Nearest the line on the 9th fairway - Steve Lockley; Nearest the pin at the 10th green - David Carlton; Nearest the pin in two at the 14th green - Geoff Lillico.

A packed club house enjoyed a great evening, which included the ceremonious presentation of the Captain’s tie, the Captain’s emotional speeches, a superb raffle and an excellent, touching, impromptu few words from the winner; Clive Wilson. Good luck to Geoff Stancliffe for 2017 and hopefully he can raise lots of money for his chosen charity - The Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Seniors’ Tuesdays Roll-Up - A strong wind and cold conditions should have been an indicator of a poor scoring day from the 18 competitors but the outcome was totally the opposite.

A score of 18 points is always a sign of a decent game but this week it only earned Tom Harris, George Ridgway and Dougie Miller a share of seventh place. Joint fourth on 19 was a tie between Geoff Smart, Ian Blakey and David Gleadall who were a point behind third placed John Turnbull. However, this week’s winners were Les Reed and Dave Hodge with a great tally of 22 points each.

Thursday’s Sweep was held in place of the postponed Seniors Captains Day. Nevertheless we still saw another good turn out and again there were some excellent scores.

Once more 18 points did not get a podium place so well done but hard luck to Tom Harris, Dave Hodge, Jack Kidd and George Forman. Joint second on 19 were a quartet of regular contenders in John Turnbull, Dougie Miller, Steve Lockley and Geoff Smart. However, the winner by a margin of three points on 22 was the shy and retiring Bob Stephenson.

Ladies WI Cup 1st round and medal - 1st Monica Aitken (92-22=70); 2nd Edna Yeadon (105-34=71); 3rd Bev Harris (104-32=72). 9 holes - 1st Moira Allan (17 points).

Ladies Captain’s Day - Long-time member Barbara Clark drove off in blustery, but fine weather on this her second stint of being Ladies Captain with the ceremonial driven ball being retrieved by her granddaughter, Anya Gnanapragasam. Another good field, including three juniors tackled the course with the winner of the 18-hole competition being Jan Steele (95-21=74); 2nd Bev Harris (107-32=75); 3rd Megan Forman (89-12=77).

Past Captain’s Silver Box - Jan Steele. Nearest the pin at the 10th - Hilary Buckley (26); 9 hole competition winner - Moira Allan (13 points); Nearest the line at the 9th - Eileen Meek.

Alnwick

That old sea salt Rod Henderson was at it again last week, he’s becoming a dab hand at this golfing mularky. I cod say that he left all in his wake when he was in first plaice twice after hauling in all the opposition on Wednesday in the Seniors Roll-Up he had a monster catch of 41pts and then turbot he netted his second victory in the Festival of Britain Trophy, he’s obviously having a whale of a time at the moment!

With me punned out, on to the rest of the results and in second spot in the seniors competition was Lawrie Stewart on 38pts with Martin Inglis in third on 37. There were no twos recorded so the rollover comes into play for the seniors.

Forty eight competitors turned out for the Festival of Britain Stableford on what can only be described as a deceptively chilly Sunday morning,especially to those who turned up in their shorts and short sleeves for the first time this year.

Once again Rod Henderson was the winner with an even better score of 42pts and on this occasion Colin Donaldson was second with 38. With both third and fourth both scoring 37pts they had to be separated on countback and Gary Wilcox pipped Andrew Tate at the post on this occasion. Seven twos were recorded by Marc Friar and John Pentleton at the 2nd,Ian Bell,Carl Green,Tom Lang and Andrew Tate at the 4th and finally Martin Inglis at the 15th.

Finally, an apology from the previous week’s report to Wayne Belisle who was in fact the winner of the April Medal which is of course run on gross scores and alongside the Challenge Shield which is the net competition, sorry about that Wayne. In fact, the top three men all playing off 3 handicap had scores of 75 but Guy Ridley and Jack Friar were placed second and third respectively on countback.

Festival of Britain - 1st R Henderson 42pts, 2nd C J A Donaldson 38pts, 3rd G Wilcox 37pts.

Seniors Wednesday Roll-Up - 1st R Henderson 41pts, 2nd L E Stewart 38pts, 3rd M Inglis 37pts.

Ladies Spring Stableford - 1st Norma Thompson 29pts, 2nd Marjorie Lake 28pts, 3rd Tracey Friar 27pts.

April Medal/Carter Cup Rd 1 - 1st Norma Thompson 98-22-76, 2nd Gillian Givens 114-35-79, 3rd Chris Acaster 103-22-81.

Save The Children - 1st Barbara Friar 93-19-74, 2nd Gillian Gordon 92-13-79, 3rd Margaret Walton 95-15-80.

Festival Of Britain - 1st Karen Swordy 40pts, 2nd Tracey Friar 34pts, 3rd Norma Thompson 33pts.

Bamburgh

Men’s Easter competition - 1st J Allan 37 points, 2nd D Jones 37, 3rd W Brydon 36. Three excellent scores in very difficult conditions.

Rothbury

Latest results are:

Millennium Shield - 1 Mo Day 76, 2 Hazel Bennett 79, 3 Anne Manners 80.

Texas Grumble - 1 David Pledger, Rob Jackson, Philip Gregory 75 pts, 2 Michael Snaith, Dean Upton, Stuart Foreman 74 pts, 3 Michael Arkle, Alan Coe, David Phillips 71 pts.

Seasiders Challenge - 1 Tom Morris 83-15-68, 2 Paul Arkle 75-6-69, 3 Steve Chambers 96-26-70.

Millennium Trophy - 1 Mo Day 76, 2 Hazel Bennett 79, 3 Anne Manners 80.

Seahouses

The Woodson Tankard was won by James Thomson with 82-16-66 on countback from second, Keith Wright, 70-4-66 and third Aidan Topham, 71-5-66. Best gross was Keith Wright, with 70.

The nine-hole Gary Cooper Cup (two clubs and a putter) was won by Ian Patterson.

The Ladies played for the Rose Bowl and the winner was Glynis Lawson,92-21-71, second Susan Trimby, 100-28-72 and third, Diane Cairns, 88-14-74 on countback from Susan Hornby and Marie Graham.

Warkworth

Drive-in and Warkworth House Trophy - Graham Sawley, drove into office on Easter Saturday watched by a large crowd of members.

He followed this up by almost doing what, as far as is known, no previous captain has done. Only a disaster on the second hole stopped him winning the Warkworth House Trophy, which is the trophy played for on ‘drive-in’ day. 1st Mark Owen 85-14=71 (back 9), 2nd Paul Forester 87-16=71, 3rd Graham Sawley 85-12=73 (back 9).

C Wilkinson Trophy (Juniors) - 1st Freddie Bremner 88-21=67, 2nd Oliver Bremner 108-39=69.

Ladies Mattison Trophy and Medal - 1st Joan Gray 96 -2 4 =7 2, 2nd Louvaine Wraith 103 - 24 = 79, 3rd Val Clark 110 - 29 = 81.

Wooler

Saturday saw the first round of the Chairman’s Cup and the winner on a better back nine was Dave Lee with 36 points ahead of Geoff Brown.

The Captian’s Putter was held on Sunday, and with very good scoring the winner was Gordon Lamb 82-21-61 with runner-up Dave Lee 76-11-65 completing a good weekend of golf.