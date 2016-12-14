Golf club hires pro for the first time in history

Ambitious plans are being teed-up at Rothbury Golf Club, after hiring a golf pro for the first time in its 125-year history.

Paul Stancliffe has joined the ranks as manager/secretary and has high hopes for the future of the picturesque 18-hole facility, which offers stunning views.

It coincides with Brian Arnott becoming the new chairman, after being a member for 20 years.

The pair want to take the club to the next level, by opening a retail shop in time for the new season in April, building on the success of the thriving junior section, offering tailor-made golfing packages and corporate days, linking up with other clubs to create a multi-course membership, offering professional coaching, increasing the social side and promoting the club to the community.

Paul, 35, has previously run golf clubs in other parts of the country. He said: “Rothbury Golf Club has never had a professional golfer on site. Since 1891, it has been run totally by volunteers, but in the current climate, you can’t sustain a golf club like that; it is now a business and you have to run it like one.

“Three or four other successful clubs in Northumberland have gone this way in the last few years.

“Having me in the role will mean I am at the club day in, day out, and I will be the face of the club. It is a really classy course and has possibly the most stunning views in Northumberland golf.”

For more information, email Paul at professional@rothburygolfclub.com