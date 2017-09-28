Girls scrum on down and turn on the style at rugby festival

Alnwick Rugby Club staged a highly successful Girls’ Rugby Festival last weekend which was attended by around 200 players from throughout the region.

The event was staged at Greensfield with players taking part in matches for U13s, U15s and U18s.

There were eight clubs in attendance – Alnwick, Morpeth, Ponteland, Whitley Bay Rockcliffe, Tynedale, Novos and guests Ryton supported by players from Hartlepool Rovers.

Everyone really enjoyed the day, despite getting wet. Some very competitive rugby was on show from U15s and U18s teams, with some players hoping to impress county selectors.

The event was fully supported by Alnwick RFC, who are very enthusiastic about the development of the girls’ teams at the club, as well as RFU and Northumberland County rugby.

A close working partnership between clubs, county, RFU and Active Northumberland has developed over recent years, delivering rugby in schools and supporting clubs.

This has lead to more than a 100 per cent increase in participation levels in schools and clubs in the past 12 months.

Alnwick rugby coaches are working closely with RFU development coaches and teachers to deliver after-school rugby at the new Duchess’s High School, and so far they have been delighted with the interest and attendance at the sessions.

U13s: Great numbers and lots of smiles on the faces of all of those new starters.

Great fun with skills sessions covering contact, scrums, rucking and tackling. Then some excellent touch games. Great potential for the future, the life-blood of girls rugby in the county going forward.

U15s: Six teams, a day of firsts for many, first line out, first contested eight-player scrum and some very competitive rugby played on the day.

Alnwick and Novos combined to make up a team. This is what rugby is all about. Lots of new friends made, everyone had a great time and they made a pretty good scratch side too!

Ryton combining with Hartlepool Rovers were the visitors and proved to be a very strong and capable side, great to see them attend.

U18s: Had a great opportunity to pull together both Northumberland and Durham players from a variety of clubs and form two teams for a full match. This proved to be highly entertaining with some great rugby on show.

Thanks go to everyone for attending from all at Alnwick RFC.

Girls’ rugby in Northumberland is in great shape with rapidly growing numbers increasing seemingly on a daily basis.

A lot of local work is going in with schools from club coaches and RFU CRCs to build participation numbers even further.