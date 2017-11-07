From Los Angeles to Spain, it was a busy weekend for the Harriers

On a very busy weekend for Alnwick Harriers the best performance on Sunday came from David Milne in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k.

Renowned for its lightning fast times David ran the fastest 10k by a Harrier since club legend David Kirkland in 2011, clocking 33.27. His finishing position of 166th shows what a class field was assembled.

Isaac Moss also ran a big 10k pb to finish in 34.22, whilst mens team captain Dominic Harris also knocked a chunk off his previous best to post a brilliant 37.06. Final Harrier home was Laura McLean Jr in 52.40.

Four Harriers took part in the Blackhill Bounders organised Gibside Fruit Bowl Trail Race that day, a gorgeous but undulating race around the National Trust grounds.

The race was extended to just over 7.25 miles due to issues with squirrels on part on the usual course, though the cool, sunny and calm conditions meant the course was kinder than the muddy races of previous years.

First Harrier home was Mark Doctor in just over an hour, holding off an in-form Lisa Baston. Carol Davison was next, followed by new Harrier Linda Patterson and Ron McCormack.

Results: 142-Mark Doctor 1.01.10; 148-Lisa Baston 1.01.52; 422-Carol Davison 1.20.34; 429-Linda Patterson 1.21.10; 515-Ron McCormack 1.39.12.

North of the border Graham Simpson took part in the Lauder leg of the Border Cross Country series. Graham ran well to finish 13th of the 269 runners in 28.38.

Also in Scotland Keith Shotton was in action in the Edinburgh 10k. Keith ran a 10k personal best of 48.45 to finish 729th in a huge field.

Over in Spain Jocelyn Bolam competed in the Gran Fondo Mediterraneo 14k in Almeria. In warm conditions and in a tough race Jocelyn came 531st in 1.29.15.

The previous day the performance of the day was undoubtedly from David Hindmarsh in the Revel Canyon City Marathon near Los Angeles! David finished a superb 80th in 3.15.52. To top off this superb time David was the winner of the male 55 category!

Close to home the fastest 5k that morning was by Shaun Land at the Newbiggin By The Sea Parkrun. Shaun was fifth in 20.05, ahead of 17th placed Neil Hamilton in 22.21, Nell Gair in 71st in 30.52 and Lorna Stephenson in 105th in 36.36.

At the Druridge Bay Parkrun there were some excellent pb performances and good runs by some of the Junior Harriers. First home for the club in tenth place was youngster Finlay Wilde in 20.29. John Cuthbert was 11th in a 5k pb of 20.34, just a few seconds ahead of 12 year old Millie Breese. Millie was second female home in a pb of 20.40! Also of note Lisa Baston completed her first ever parkrun, and Paul Wilkie ran a pb, as did Frances Wilde.

Results: 10-Finlay Wilde 20.29 (72.58%); 11-John Cuthbert 20.34 (62.88%); 12-Millie Breese 20.40 (78.79%); 16-Andrew Wilde 21.03 (64.85%); 33-Lisa Baston 22.21 (66.89%); 35-Paul Wilkie 22.26; 44-Paul Robinson 23.05; 48-Mel Steer 23.25 (70.75%); 56-Chris Calvert 23.57; 60-Frances Wilde 24.04 (63.57%); 86-John Ross 26.07 (61.39%); 180-Jayne McKenna 34.32; 183-Alice Tetley-Paul 34.51.

Also that morning Kim Bronze took part in his 50th parkrun at Hillsborough in Sheffield. He finished 151st in 28.29, whilst over at Workington Richard Eastoe was round in 28.45.

* If you were unlucky enough to fail to get into the London Marathon via the General Ballot you now have the opportunity to get into the iconic race via the Club Ballot! Alnwick have two places in the event available and the draw will be made before training on Wednesday, November 15.

To enter the ballot email Mark at dockie1974@hotmail.co.uk before this date.