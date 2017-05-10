Four play for Northumberland

The four Alnwick Rugby Club players who have been selected to play for the Northumberland County this season.

Ben Gothorp, James Bird, Hamish Burn and Duncan Smith played away in the game v Lancashire at the weekend.

All four hope to be involved this Saturday when Alnwick hosts a Northumberland v Yorkshire match at Greensfield, which kicks off at 3pm

This is a tremendous achievement for Alnwick, as it is the only home county game being played in Northumberland this season.

BBQ food will be available and the bar will be open.