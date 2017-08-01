Four national titles for kickboxers

Pupils at Hybrid Kickboxing (Amble) returned from the BCCMA (British Council of Chinese Martial Arts) National Championships.With five fighters takeing part they returned with four gold and one silver, a remarkable acheivement in the 16 months the school has been running.

Alex Robertson won Quinda gold at 70kg, Jack Brown Quinda gold at u85kg and Alex Henderson Quinda silver at o90kg. This was an unexpected acheivement with Alex only undertaking 14 week’s full training. Schoolgirl Polly Long also won gold at u64kg junior female Quinda. Polly had to give away 12kg and a lot of height to take her gold medal.

Also competing in the men’s full contact Sanda, Chief Instructor Adam White returned with gold in the u 80kg.

A remarkable acheivement to have four British Champions from the Gym after only being open for 16 months.

The School would like to thank their sponsors TDL Autos, Richard Greenley (joinery), Kelly Construction, Sandee and Ti ME4 Nutrition. Without their support this could not have been possible.

Pictured L to R - Alex Henderson, Jack Brown, Adam White (Chief Instructor), Polly Long, Alex Robertson, in rear Asst coach (corner man) Allan White.