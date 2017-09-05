Unbeaten Embleton march on in North Northumberland League

There were league wins for Craster Rovers and Embleton in the North Northumberland League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary round of the Bilclough Cup it was Amble St Cuthbert, North Sunderland and Newbiggin Reserves who all made progress.

Bilclough Cup

Amble St Cuthbert 6

Rothbury 3 (AET)

Amble began their defence of the trophy with an extra time win over Rothbury.

Neither side could find a goal during the first half but in the second half the goals came thick and fast as the teams shared six goals before the final whistle.

In extra time it was Amble who managed another three to progress.

Connor Stroughton (4), Gary Taylor and Scott Neal were the Amble scorers while Greg Woodburn (2) and Joel Laviers were the Rothbury marksmen .

Tweedmouth Harrow 2

North Sunderland 4

In a fast and furious game Harrow were reduced to ten men after only four minutes when Dale Reap was red carded for a last man tackle.

They also lost two players to injury in the first ten minutes, but responded with a goal from Nicol MacPherson.

However, North Sunderland hit back to net twice before half-time through Chris Coe and Robert Scott.

During the second half Jordan Richardson netted a second for Harrow but North Sunderland made sure of the win with a second goal from Scott and another from Liam Sykes.

Wooler 0

Newbiggin Res 2

This was a good fast game with play switching from end to end throughout the 90 minutes.

A Bradley Higgins goal separated the teams at half time and the visitors ensured the victory with a second goal scored by Liam Halliday.

Division 1

Craster Rovers 3

Belford 1

Following a close first half the teams were level at the interval with Glen Robson scoring for Craster and Daryl Cooke on target for Belford.

In the second half Craster made the most of their chances to secure the win with a second goal from Glen Robson and a goal from Evan Moir .

Shilbottle CW 1

Embleton WR 3

A severely depleted Colliers were just edged out in this close encounter at the Welfare Ground by unbeaten opponents who have high hopes of pushing for the league title.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring after ten minutes play when Chris Coe broke clear to shoot beneath Andrew Wilson in the Shilbottle goal, who may feel he could have done more to prevent the break through.

However, the Colliers drew level after 35 minutes when Ryan Harrison broke clear down the right and his cross was forced home from close range by Adam Weightman.

The teams were level at the break but North Sunderland took the lead once again after 55 minutes when Liam Sykes shot home at the back post.

Play was fairly even thereafter but the young Colliers side was unable to find an equaliser.

* Fixtures for Saturday (September 9) are:

NFA Minor Cup - Dynamo Fenham v Rothbury; Stobswood Welfare v Amble St Cuthbert.

Division 1 - Wooler v Embleton; Tweedmouth Harrow v Alnwick Town Res; Craster Rovers v Springhill; North Sunderland v Newbiggin Res.