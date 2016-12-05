Taylor hits eight goals for Embleton in NNL

Ryan Taylor netted eight goals for Embleton who bagged 20 in a demolition job over Ashington West End at the weekend.

DIVISION ONE

North Sunderland 4

Lowick United 0

The home team gained a good win that keeps them in touch with the top of the Division.

First half goals from Neil Macfarlane and Chris Coe gave them the advantage at half time and they made sure of the win with further goals from Andy Thompson and Robert Scott during the second half .

Belford 2

Tweedmouth Harrow 2

Belford had the better of the first half and led by a Paul Muer’s goal at half time .

The same player extended the lead after half time but Harrow hit back to equalise with goals from Richard Coupland and Martin Tait.

Belford keeper Chris Sinton made a couple of good saves late on to ensure Belford a share of the points .

DIVISION TWO

Wooler 1

Highfields 3

Highfields made the most of their chances during the first half to net three times through Myles Wilson (2) and Ryan Wedderburn.

Wooler came back after the interval and pulled a goal back through Jack Strangeways, but Highfields held on for the points at the final whistle .

Ashington Miners 3

Springhill 1

In a game of two halves it was Miners who had the better of the first period netting three times through Bradley Higgins (2) and James Thornton.

Springhill came into the game after the interval and netted through Colin Young, but were unable to add to their total before full time .

Embleton 2

Ashington West End 0

This was top against bottom and Embleton showed their visitors no mercy as they scored freely throughout the game. They bagged ten in each half with Ryan Taylor (8), Johnny Colley (7), two apiece from Scott Muckle and Phil Grey plus a Chris Chisholm goal making up the final Embleton total .

NFA MINOR CUP

Amble St Cuthbert 2

Hazelrigg Victory 8

After the set-back of an early visitors’ goal, Amble were always struggling to get back into this game.

Reece Ramsay scored during the first half with the visitors netting four times . It was the same in the second half with Dan Moyle netting a second for Amble but the visitors netted another four before the final whistle .

* The game between Newbiggin Hall and Shilbottle was postponed.

FIXTURES

Fixtures for this Saturday (December 11) are:

Division 1 - Amble St Cuthbert v Rothbury; Belford v North Sunderland; Tweedmouth Harrow v Shilbottle.

Division 2 - Ashington Miners v Ashington West End; Springhill v Highfields.