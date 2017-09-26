’Sunderland win lifts them two points clear at top of the NNL

North Sunderland made it seven wins out of seven in the North Northumberland League with a win at Wooler on Saturday and remain two points clear at the top of the table.

Tweedmouth Harrow, on 19 points, remain only two points adrift of the leaders, both teams being unbeaten so far.

Wooler 0

North Sunderland 5

The visitors opened up a two point lead at the top of the table following this win.

A close first half saw a goal from Robert Scott separate the teams at half time while during the second half a much stronger performance saw the visitors add another four goals through Chris Coe (2) , Kevin Elliott and Sam Aldred before the final whistle .

Craster Rovers 0

Shilbottle CW 3

Shilbottle ran out comfortable winners of this lively encounter at the Windmill Field, Dunstan.

Play was fairly even early on but it was the Colliers who took the lead after 20 minutes when new signing Michael Freathy struck a tremendous free kick into the top corner from the edge of the box.

They should have increased their lead shortly after when Adam Weightman struck the bar from close range.

However, they did get a second on 35 minutes when a Freathy corner was forced home by Brendan Balmbra following a goal mouth scamble.

The Colliers led by two goals at the interval and effectively settled the game on the hour when Balmbra again forced home a corner from close range despite the attempts of the Craster keeper to claw the ball back from behind the line.

Both sides came close on a couple of occasions in the later stages but it was the Colliers who deservedly took the points.

Embleton WR 5

Alnwick Town Res 2

A fast and furious first half saw Embleton net five times thro Scott Muckle and Brett Rogerson with two each and a Neil McFall strike with Jason Imeson on target for Alnwick.

Things quietened down after the interval with the only goal of the half scored by Alfie Murton for Alnwick’s second of the game.

AFC Newbiggin Res 6

Rothbury 1

Rothbury began well and had the better of the early stages before two Richard Stobbart goals gave Newbiggin the lead.

Rothbury pulled a goal back before the interval with a strike by Kyle Smith, but in the second half the home club pushed forward and added another four before the final whistle as Richard Stobbart completed his hat-trick with further goals from Ross Muter (2) and Gavin Agnew.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday (September 30) are:

Division 1 - Springhill v Shilbottle; Tweedmouth Harrow v Rothbury; Alnwick Town Res v Embleton WR; North Sunderland v Belford; Wooler v AFC Newbiggin; Amble St Cuthbert v Craster Rovers.

Table

North Sunderland 7-21, Tweedmouth Harrow 7-19, Shilbottle 8-16, Amble St Cuthbert 5-13, Craster 7-12, Newbiggin Res 8-10, Embleton 8-9, Wooler 7-8, Belford 7-7, Rothbury 6-6, Springhill 6-1, Alnwick Town Res 8-0.