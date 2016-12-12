’ Sunderland run riot to win NNL derby clash at Belford

North Sunderland were the big winners in the North Northumberland League at the weekend, inflicting a 9-0 away win over local rivals Belford.

There were also plenty of goals in the games involving Ashington Miners (11) and Tweedmouth Harrow, who netted six.

DIVISION ONE

BELFORD 0

NORTH SUNDERLAND 9

A young Belford side were no match for their experienced visitors.

North Sunderland started strongly and netted three times within the first 12 minutes . Things quietened down after this with the visitors adding two more before half time .

In the second half it was much the same as they added four more before the final whistle. Chris Coe (3) , Neil Macfarlane (2), Ryan Thompson (2) plus goals from Robert Scott and Jack Convery made up the final total .

The teams are due to meet again this coming Saturday in the reverse fixture.

TWEEDMOUTH HARROW 6

SHILBOTTLE CW 0

It was fairly even during the first half with Harrow scoring twice to lead at half time .

They stepped up the pressure in the second half to score another four goals to complete the win and move into second place in the Division.

Goalscorers for the Harrow were: Johnathan Simpson (3) and single strikes by Josh McLeod, Jordan Richardson and Martin Tait .

DIVISION TWO

SPRINGHILL 2

HIGHFIELDS UNITED 3

After a goaless first half it was Highfields who struck twice through Ryan Wedderburn and Robert Curle to take the lead in this local derby.

Springhill pulled a goal back with a Mark Bolton goal but the visitors restored the two goal advantage with a goal from Myles Wilson.

Springhill againcame back with a goal from Daniel Virtue but it was Highfields who hung on to take the win .

ASHINGTON MINERS 7

ASHINGTON WEST END 4

During the first half this game looked as if the home side would complete a good win as they went three goals ahead. However, the visitors battled back to pull three goals back before half time. In the second half Miners made the most of their chances to add four more.

Goalscorers for Miners were Bradley Higgins (4), Scott Neal Karl Davison and Andrew Petts while the West End scorers were Chad Miller (2), Alan Fairbairn and Carl Sayer .

Fixtures

Fixtures for this Saturday (December 17) are:

Division 1 - Rothbury v Tweedmouth Harrow; Shilbottle v Amble St Cuthbert; North Sunderland v Belford.

Division 2 - Springhill v Wooler; Highfields v Craster.