St Cuthbert keep their slim title hopes alive

North Northumberland Football League

Amble St Cuthbert kept their faint Division One title hopes going with a 3-1 victory at Shilbottle CW.

Amble took the lead in the second minute through Liam Ramsay and when it became 2-0 after 15 minutes, it looked like they may run away with it.

Shilbottle gradually got back into it but did not cause the away team keeper many problems and the scoreline stayed at 2-0 until half-time. Early in the second half, Connor Stroughton extended the Amble lead to 3-1 but an excellent finish from Shendon saw Shilbottle get a goal back.

The other games played were second legs of the Presidents Cup with Embleton WR and Ashington Town Miners progressing through to the quarter- finals.

Embleton were at home to Lowick United and the visitors lead 1-0 at half-time but two second-half goals from the home side saw Embleton progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Ashington went into their home game against Wooler with a two-goal deficit but a 4-0 home victory saw them safely into the next round 7-5 on aggregate where they face Belford.

In Division Two, Highfields United versus Springhill was postponed with Springhill unable to field a team.