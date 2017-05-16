Rachelle sets the pace as first female runner at Hatfield run

A busy weekend for the club got off to a flyer with a race win for Rachelle Falloon down at the Hatfield Forest Parkrun, near Bishops Stortford.

Rachelle was comfortably the first female finisher and was fourth overall in an excellent 19.31.

Closer to home there were some great results by Harriers at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. Phil Hall was winner of the male 40 category and was first home for the club in eighth place, thanks to his 18.54.

Peter Grey was first in the male 55 category and was home in 14th place.

Neil Hamilton continues to improve after injury, whilst both John Cuthbert and Paul Robinson notched personal bests yet again.

For the ladies first to complete for Alnwick was Carole Page who was third female overall.

Finally well done to John Ross, one of the Run Directors at the event, who took part in his 50th parkrun!

Results: 8-Phil Hall 18.54 (73.90%); 14-Peter Grey 19.43 (80.64%); 22-Neil Hamilton 21.19 (64.03%); 23-John Cuthbert 21.31 (60.11%); 26-Carole Page 21.57 (83.60%); 27-Paul Robinson 22.04 (58.46%); 78-Chris Friend 25.40 (55.56%); 86-Laura McLean Jr 26.04 (56.84%); 111-Ruth Doctor 27.59; 115-John Ross 28.31; 126-Eleanor Heeley 29.36; 165-Nell Gair 32.36; 192-Lorna Stephenson 36.21.

Also that morning Richard Eastoe completed the Workington Parkrun in 26.61, whilst up at Keswick Christine Hardy and Jayne McKenna took part and finished in 29.45 and 31.50.

Also on Saturday Mark Doctor headed over to the Lake District to take part in one of the classic Lakes fell races, the Fairfield Horseshoe.

This is a nine mile race which takes in almost exactly 3000 feet of ascent. By his own admission Mark had a bit of a nightmare, finishing well down the field in exactly 2 hours 30. He accidentally packed wife Ruth’s figure hugging Harriers vest, then slipped on wet rocks coming off Fairfield causing bumps, scrapes and a general loss of confidence, then finally took a wrong turn towards the end which added 10 minutes onto his time, and a further mile of running. Not the best of days then.

The following day Gay and Richard Eastoe were in action in the Run Northumberland organised Tynedale Half Marathon. Gay followed up her age category success in the Whitehaven Harbourside 5k a few days before with another win here, scooping the female 60 prize in 2.09.41. Husband Richard was two seconds ahead and 2 places further forward in 111th.

Also that day, John Ross took part in the Leeds Half Marathon where he completed the 13 miles in 2.14.27.

Finally six Harriers took part in the 7.5 mile multi terrain Pier to Pier Race, an excellent race from South Shields to Sunderland.

David Bartrum impressed once again finishing in 51.39, with wife Maureen just over 10 minutes further back.

Results: 141-Dave Bartrum 51.39; 466-Maureen Bartrum 1.01.41; 606-Morag Donoghue 1.05.03; 700-Carol Davison 1.07.35; 846-Jayne McKenna 1.11.54; 1110-Ron McCormack 1.25.07.

* The last of the three spring relay events takes place on Wednesday, June 21 - the superb Weetslade Relay organised by Claremont Road Runners,. This event is different to the previous two in two major ways. Firstly, the teams have to be mixed male/female and secondly its not fast and flat! This one is multi terrain and there’s a hill in it!

Each runner will have to run a 2.5 mile lap and each team of three will include a veteran and a female (though this can be the same person).

Each club can only have a maximum of six teams, therefore only 18 Harriers can take part. Note that the minimum age is 18 for this event.

The event starts at 7.30pm and more info can be found here http://claremontroadrunners.co.uk/weetslade-relays/. If you’d like a place please email Mark Doctor at dockie1974@hotmail.co.uk asap!