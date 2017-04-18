Pumas hit Blaydon for six to claim league and cup double

Alnwick Pumas 6-1 Blaydon YC

Alnwick Town U15 Pumas travelled to Rutherford FC on Saturday to take on Blaydon YC in the Gateshead Youth League Cup Final.

The two sides met for the second time in a week, Alnwick having beaten their opposition to the league title previously.

The game began at a good pace, Blaydon having the better of the early exchanges. Stand in goalkeeper Kieran Tinlin had to be on his toes on a few occasions as the team in orange looked to use the big pitch to their advantage.

It remained 0-0 at half-time, but the breakthrough came when Middleton’s cross ball evaded everyone before Thomas Forster, almost from the corner flag, swung a left footed cross-shot that nestled into the top left hand corner of the net.

Within minutes Forster grabbed his second latching onto Johnson’s pass before sweeping home via the far post.

He then went on to complete his hat-trick with a low shot.

The fourth came from the boot of captain Reece Gaines.

Blaydon grabbed a consolation with little over ten minutes to play, a neat finish from a corner clipping the post on it’s way home.

But Alnwick weren’t finished yet. Gaines again worked hard to create some space in the box before shooting into the side netting.

However, a few minutes later he teed up Forster to fire home his fourth- this one a delicious half volley from 12 yards out.

The sixth and final goal was provided by Mackenley, who found himself with time to shoot in the box, his effort deflecting on the way in as sideline celebrations began.

The one sour point in the game came in the final seconds, Saunders’ trickery and determination again proving too much. He bought a foul from a Blaydon midfielder who was sent off for his reaction to the referee’s whistle.

The final whistle brought cheers as the double was secured by a side competing in the league for the first time. Each Alnwick player received a loud round of applause from both sets of parents as they climbed the steep hill from the sunken pitch towards the trophy presentation.

After being presented with the Cup the lads were invited up for a second time by the league secretary, this time to pick up their League winners’ trophy.