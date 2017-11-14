Penalty miss proves decisive as Embleton fail to close gap at top

With the leading sides not in league action at the weekend, it was an opportunity for the chasing pack to try to close the gap.

Embleton are the side closest to Tweedmouth Harrow and North Sunderland, but they saw two points slip from their grasp when they were held to a 3-3 draw at Belford and missed a penalty.

Amble St Cuthbert and Craster, meanwhile, managed to pick up victories, while in the NFA Minor Cup, AFC Newbiggin Reserves were the only side to progress to the fourth round, with the Harrow, North Sunderland and Shilbottle all suffering defeat.

Belford 3

Embleton 3

Belford started well as two goals from Mark Dunlop and a Max Clark strike saw them in control at the interval.

Embleton, who had missed an early penalty, which was saved by the home keeper, came back in the second half with a Scott Muckle goal and two from Danny Donohoe giving them a share of the points at the final whistle .

Craster Rovers 5

Alnwick Town Res 1

A Liam Cravagan goal gave Alnwick the lead but Craster hit back to equalise through Jay Graham before half-time.

It was Craster who proved stronger in the second half as four further goals from Harry Woolhouse, Richard Stanwix and Jamie Adams, plus a second from Graham, wrapped up the points for the home side.

Wooler 0

Amble St Cuthbert 4

Wooler put up a decent performance but Amble proved to be too experienced for the home side.

Three goals up at half-time, the visitors were in control with a fourth goal after the break sealing the victory.

Brad McClelland led the scoring with a hat-trick with Connor Stroughton also on the scoresheet .

l Only one club from the North Northumberland League made progress into the next round of the NFA Minor Cup as AFC Newbiggin Reserves saw off the challenge of Jesmond AFC .

North Sunderland, Shilbottle and Tweedmouth Harrow lost out against Newcastle Chemica, Forest Hall and Heaton Hawk Seniors respectively.

Shilbottle 2

Forest Hall 4

Shilbottle made their exit from the NFA Minor Cup following a battling display against the side from the Northern Alliance First Division.

Despite being down to the bare bones against opponents from two leagues above them, they only fell away late in the game.

Forest Hall had the bulk of the play in the first period but only took the lead on the stroke of half -time when Mark Milne broke clear to score.

The Colliers came more into the game following the restart and finally drew level after 73 minutes when a free kick into the box from Richard Brown was forced home from close range by Brendan Balmbra.

However, Forest Hall were back in front within a couple of minutes following a fine strike from substitute Callum Lawson. Within five minutes, Lawson had completed his hat-trick to all but seal the tie for the visitors.

The Colliers hit back with a late penalty from Adam Weightman but it proved to be too little too late, despite a spirited effort.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday are:

Laidler-Lancaster Cup quarter-finals (KO 1.30pm) - Wooler v Shilbottle; Tweedmouth Harrow v Alnwick Town Res; Rothbury v Craster.

League - Amble St Cuthbert v Newbiggin; Belford v North Sunderland.

Table - Harrow 11-28, North Sunderland 11-28, Embleton 13-22, Amble 11-18, Rothbury 10-18, Craster 11-16, Newbiggin 11-13, Shilbottle 10-13, Belford 10-8, Wooler 9-7, Alnwick Res 11-0.