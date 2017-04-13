North Sunderland pipped at the post for first trophy of the season

The first final of the season took place on Saturday evening at St James’ Park, Alnwick (courtesy of Alnwick Town FC).

The Anderson Cup final played between North Sunderland and Tweedmouth Harrow was a very close fought affair with no quarter given by either team as you would expect in a cup final.

Tweedmouth Harrow beat North Sunderland 2-1 to win the Anderson Cup. Picture by Steve Miller

Tweedmouth Harrow ran out 2-1 winners but the crucial third goal was not scored until stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Early in the game both teams were trying to gain control and a couple of late challenges saw each team shown a yellow card.

The Harrow had the best of the early exchanges but were only able to test Dawson in the North Sunderland goal on one occasion when he comfortably saved a shot from Anderson.

North Sunderland gradually began to get a foothold in the game and, indeed, they went ahead on the half-hour when, from a free-kick on the right by MacFarlane, Robert Scott rose unchallenged to power the ball into the net from nine yards, giving the Harrow goalkeeper no chance.

Action from the Anderson Cup final between Tweedmouth Harrow and North Sunderland. Picture by Steve Miller

The Harrow were still causing problems and, on 40 minutes, a handball was awarded against Farr just on the edge of the North Sunderland area. Nick Moor strode up and blasted the ball into the top left-hand corner of the goal to get the Harrow back onto level terms.

In the second half and kicking uphill, North Sunderland began to take control of the game and created quite a few good chances.

If it had not been for the heroics of Wardhaugh in the Harrow goal, the game could quite easily have seen North Sunderland victorious.

On no fewer than five occasions, the keeper pulled off excellent saves to keep the game level.

Tweedmouth Harrow were always dangerous on the counter-attack with Tait, Simpson and Anderson especially prominent.

With the game looking like it was heading into extra-time, Tweedmouth Harrow were awarded a throw-in and the ball found its way to Simpson just inside the North Sunderland penalty area.

A rash challenge from behind by a North Sunderland defender saw Simpson go down and the nearby linesman was in an excellent position and waved his flag to award a penalty to Tweedmouth Harrow. Up stepped Nick Moor to score his second goal of the game when he smashed the ball home off the underside of the crossbar.

North Sunderland tried valiantly to bring the scores level but as the game was already into added time, they could not quite grab the equaliser their play probably deserved.

The referee blew the final whistle soon after and Tweedmouth Harrow had their first trophy of the season.

North Sunderland will feel they deserved more from the game but will come back stronger from this with all of the squad putting in good performances.

Tweedmouth Harrow still have the possibility of winning five trophies so they also have an awful lot to play for.