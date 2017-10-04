North Sunderland move five points clear at top of NNL table

North Sunderland extended their lead at the top of the table to five points when they beat Belford 2-0 at home on Saturday.

The Seahouses side stretched their unbeaten start to eight games, while nearest title challengers, defending champions Tweedmouth Harrow, went down to a 4-3 away defeat at Rothbury.

North Sunderland 2

Belford 0

North Sunderland’s unbeaten run was extended to eight games following this match.

Play was fairly even throughout, with a 20th-minute headed goal from Ryan Thompson separating the sides at half-time.

In the second half, there still wasn’t a lot between the sides, but Belford were reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour and the home side took advantage with a late second goal from Thompson sealing the win.

Alnwick Town Res 1

Embleton WR 1

A solid first-half performance saw Embleton three up at half-time thanks to goals from Brett Rogerson (2) and a Johnny Johnson effort.

Play was more even after half-time, with Alnwick pulling a goal back but Embleton ensured the win as Brett Rogerson completed his hat-trick.

Wooler 0

AFC Newbiggin Res 6

Newbiggin were the stronger team throughout, with Wooler creating few chances during the game.

Three goals ahead at the break, the visitors kept up the pressure to add another three before the final whistle.

On target for Newbiggin were Dan Hudson and Bradley Higgins, with two each, and single strikes by Richard Burn and Liam Halliday making up the final total.

Rothbury 4

Tweedmouth Harrow 3

Another good come-back from Rothbury saw them take the points at the end of 90 minutes, denting the champions’ early-season title push.

The visitors had the better of the first half and led at the interval with goals from Jordan Richardson and Martyn Tait.

In the second half, Alex Phillips scored for Rothbury to reduce the arrears with Mitchell Ramsay then netting the equaliser.

Tom Macpherson scored to put Rothbury ahead with a second goal from Alex Phillips extending the lead.

Harrow hit back to set up a tense finish when Nick Moor netted from the penalty spot but the home club held on to take the win.

Amble St Cuthbert 1

Craster Rovers 2

It was goaless at half-time but in the second half a 75th minute goal by Joshua Harrison gave Craster the lead.

A Richard Stanwix goal extended the lead with an 89th-minute effort from Mark Ellis for Amble setting up a frantic finish.

Table: North Sunderland 24, Harrow 19, Shilbottle 16, Craster 15, Newbiggin 13, Amble 13, Embleton 12, Rothbury 9, Wooler 8, Belford 7, Springhill 1, Alnwick Res 0.

*Fixtures for Saturday (October 7) are: NFA Minor Cup (1.30pm kick-off) – Craster Rovers v Shilbottle CW; Ellington Juns v Wooler; Belford v Forest Hall; Tweedmouth Harrow v Gosforth Bohemiens; North Sunderland v Embleton WR; Newbiggin Res v Seghill; Walker Central v Springhill; Alnwick Res v Cramlington United.

Div 1 - Rothbury v Amble.