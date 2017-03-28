North Sunderland end league season with win

North Sunderland finished their NNL league season on a winning note at the weekend by beating Shilbottle.

Meanwhile, Craster won through to the semi-finals of the President’s Cup.

Shilbottle CW 0

North Sunderland 3

Shilbottle were second best to an experienced North Sunderland side in this league encounter played in glorious conditions at the Welfare Ground.

Once again fielding multiple changes, the Colliers fell behind after only a couple of minutes when Neil MacFarlane followed up an effort that had struck a post to score easily. Chances were few and far between for the remainder of the half although Kenny Collins missed a good opportunity for the Colliers when clean through on goal but his effort was saved by Matty Dawson in the North Sunderland goal.

The visitors led by the only goal at the break but increased their advantage shortly after the restart when Robert Scott scored from close range.

The Colliers came more into the game as the match progressed but were unable to force a breakthrough and when Ryan Thompson stuck a third goal for the visitors five minutes from time it was game over.

Lowick United 1

Embleton WR 3

Lowick had a lot of possession but a Grant Leiper goal and a strike from Embleton’s Phil Grey saw the teams level at half time.

Lowick continued to press after the break but a second goal from Phil Grey, from the penalty spot, plus a Ryan Taylor goal saw Embleton take the game and an advantage into the second leg .

Craster Rovers 4

Highfields United 1

(Craster won 9 – 6 on agg).

Craster made progress as two first half goals from Richard Stanwix gave them the lead at half time.

In the second half Martin Inglis netted for Highfields but further strikes from Harry Woolhouse and Joshua Harrison ensured Craster’s progress into the next round .

Fixtures

Bilclough Cup semi-final - Amble St Cuthbert v North Sunderland; Tweedmouth Harrow v Wooler.

Robson Cup semi-final - Embleton WR v Ashington Town Miners; Highfields United v Springhill. .

Division 1 - Shilbottle v Lowick United.