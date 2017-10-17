North Sunderland, Embleton Amble and Newbiggin in semi’s

It was quarter-final day in the Bilclough Cup in the North Northumberland League and it was Amble, North Sunderland, Embleton and Newbiggin who all made it through to the semi’s.

In the only league game of the day, Tweedmouth Harrow beat Wooler 7-0 away from home to close the gap on leaders North Sunderland.

Belford 1

Amble St Cuthbert 3

During a tight first half Jack Convery gave Belford the lead but jus before half time an own goal gave Amble the equaliser .

The second half saw Amble the stronger with Brad McClelland and Reece Ramsay scoring to see Amble into the next round.

North Sunderland 4

Shilbottle 4

NS won 2-1 on pens

Shilbottle were just edged out of the competition by the unbeaten league leaders in a dramatic game at Seafield Park.

It was the home side who opened the scoring after 20 minutes in rather fortunate circumstances when a high ball into the box from Ross Stanton was misjudged by Michael Foy in the Colliers’ goal and the ball went over his head into the net.

When Stephen Rutter headed a second goal five minutes later it looked as though North Sunderland were in control. However, shortly after a high ball into the home sides box was fumbled by the keeper and Reagan Turnbull forced the ball home from close range to reduce the deficit.

As the interval approached, the Colliers drew level when a left wing corner from Richard Brown caused panic in the home defence and Melvyn Cook forced the ball home to put the teams level at the break.

Following the restart it was again North Sunderland who took the lead on the hour when a foul by Richard Brown presented an opportunity for Chris Coe to put his side ahead from the resultant spot kick.

Despite this set back the Colliers would not lie down and a cracking goal from Stephen Shendon 15 minutes from time drew the sides level again at 3-3 and it remained that way until the 90 minutes were up.

The game went into extra time and again North Sunderland took the lead after 95 minutes when Coe scored from close range only for the Colliers to draw level again with another fine goal from Shendon.

As the game went into the second period of extra time both sides had chances but it took a tremendous save from Michael Foy in the Colliers goal late on to ensure the tie would be decided on penalties.

After such an exciting game the penalty shoot out was rather dull. This was the Colliers second penalty shoot out in successive weeks and oddly enough it was Shendon, the only player to miss the previous week, who was the Colliers’ only success on this occasion as the home side struggled to capitalise but managed to edge the shoot out 2-1 with a shot to spare.

This brought to an end Shilbottle’s tremendous record in penalty shoot outs which ran to fifteen undefeated stretching back to 1992 in all competitions which must have been a record for local grass roots football.

Alnwick Town Res 3

Newbiggin Res 5

This was a closely contested game until the final ten minutes when Newbiggin netted three times to take the tie.

Play was even during the first half with Ross Martin scoring for Alnwick but the visitors netted twice to lead at half time .

The second half was again close with Ross Martin completing his hat trick while the visitors proved too strong in the closing stages On target for Newbiggin were Richard Burn (2) , Dan Hudson, Connor Willis and Karl Davison.

Craster Rovers 1

Embleton 4

Scott Muckle was a hat -trick hero as Embleton won this local derby.

Harry Woolhouse was on target for Craster during the first half but goals from Danny Donohoe and Muckle gave the visitors the lead at half time.

In the second half it was Embleton who proved the stronger as Muckle went on to complete his hat-trick before the final whistle.

Wooler 0

Tweedmouth Harrow 7

A good performance by Wooler during the first half saw them restrict Harrow to a two goal lead at half time.

During the second half an early third goal saw Wooler heads drop and Harrow went on to score another four before the final whistle.

Goalscorers for the Harrow were Johnny and Sean Simpson with two apiece, Nathan Short , Martyn Tait and Jordan Richardson .