No festive cheer as Town lose at Heaton

Heaton Stannington 1-0 Alnwick Town

Alnwick ended 2016 on a losing note when they were beatn 1-0 at Heton Stannington on Saturday.

Town knew they were in for a tough game as the home side had thrashed darlington 8-0 last time out and they went into the Christmas Eve fixture full of confidence.

There wasn’t a lot between the side in the early exchanges with Alnwick keeper McMahon making a save from a Gary Yates header after six minutes.

Yates also went close after half an hour, but he could not direct his shot on target, whilst Holland shot wide.

The breakthrough came after 32 minutes when the home side were awarded two corners in quick succession. The second was played back to Yates who found the net with a header.

Stannington continued to make most of the running and Jones shot over the top, although Alnwick had one great chance to equalise on the break but shot wide.

In the second half Alnwick had the early chances, but they failed to convert and Stannington managed to hang on.

Play was end to end, but both defences were on top and neither side could find a breakthrough, with Stannington holding out for the three points.

Alnwick go into the new year in 14th place in the Ebac Northern League Division 2 with 31 points from their 27 games.

Their next match is not until Saturday, January 7 when they take on Hebburn at St James’ Park.