NNL cup wins for Highfields and Embleton

Highfields and Embleton were celebrating cup wins at the weekend in the North Northumberland League.

Highfields beat Shilbottle 6-4 after extra time to lift the Laidler/Lancaster Cup, while Embleton beat Ashington Town Miners on penalties to take the Runciman Cup.

Laidler/Lancaster Final

Highfields 6

Shilbottle 4

(After extra-time)

This was a close fought contest from the outset but at the final whistle, after extra time, a strong team effort with some good defensive work saw Highfields Utd lift the trophy. Star of the match for Highfields Utd was Ryan Wedderburn who netted a hat-trick and picked up the M.O.M. award while Myles Wilson, Lewis Rutherford and James Keenan also netted for Highfields. Richard Brown, two, Danny Donohoe and Lee Hume were the Shilbottle goalscorers .

Runciman Cup Final

Ashington Town Miners 1

Embleton WR 1

(Embleton won 5-4 pens)

Following another good close game, Embleton held their nerve to lift the cup after a penalty shoot-out. Michael Freathy was the Ashington goalscorer while Keiran Hogg was on target for Embleton. An injury to Embleton keeper Paul Carrs saw Adam Pringle take over in goal and he made some vital saves during his time between the posts.

Sanderson Cup SF

North Sunderland 2

Amble St Cuthbert 1

In a good close game with not much between the teams, it was Amble who went ahead following a Reece Ramsay penalty and they held the lead till half-time. North Sunderland came back strongly after half-time and netted an equaliser through Ryan Thompson with a second goal by Robert Scott sealing the win.