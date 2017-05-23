NNL Cup wins for Ashington and Harrow on the final weekend

The final league positions and Cup winners for the North Northumberland Football League were all decided this week.

Ashington Town Miners were guaranteed runners-up in Division Two when they defeated Ashington West End 8-1 midweek.

Then on Saturday afternoon in the inaugural final of the President’s Cup at St James’ Park, Alnwick they showed no ill effects from their midweek game when the comprehensively defeated Division One opponents Amble St Cuthbert 3-0 to lift their second trophy in a week having already won the Robson Cup last weekend.

The Miners were on top from kick off and could quite easily have been at least two if not three up prior to taking the lead as Bradley Higgins on three occasions missed the target when clean through in the first twenty minutes.

So it came as no shock to those watching when on 36 minutes Ashington took the lead when a free kick from Chris Green was headed home by Miners skipper Karl Davison.

This lead was extended on 42 minutes when Bradley Higgins was set clear from a Freathy through ball but on this occasion he did not squander the chance and he finished confidently with his left foot to make the half time score 2-0.

In the second half Amble St Cuthbert came back into the game and put Ashington under more pressure with Reece Ramsay hitting the woodwork twice from free kicks and they also went close on another couple of occasions.

This being said Ashington always looked in control and could easily have extended their lead as when Amble pushed forward, gaps were being found and Scott Neal and Higgins up front could quite easily have had another couple of goals.

The scoring was completed in the 90th minute when from a long ball over the Amble St Cuthbert defence Michael Freathy controlled the ball about thirty yards out, looked up, saw the “Cuddies” keeper off his line and expertly lobbed him to finish an excellent day for Ashington Town Miners.

In the last final of the season, the Sanderson Cup, North Sunderland were trying to avenge an earlier final defeat to Tweedmouth Harrow.

Unfortunately for the team from Seahouses this never transpired as Tweedmouth Harrow ran riot in the second half of the game scoring five goals to finish 6-1 winners even though North Sunderland did hit the woodwork a couple of times and forced the Harrow keeper Wardhaugh into a number of crucial saves.

The game had started much like the first final with both teams creating chances but it wasn’t until the half hour that the first goal was scored.

Indeed it was North Sunderland who took the lead when a quickly taken free kick by Convey found Ryan Thompson just inside the penalty area in lots of space and he dispatched the ball past Wardhaugh to give North Sunderland the lead.

Tweedmouth wasted no time in getting back into the game and in fact equalised just two minutes later when Martyn Tait showed his strength on the ball to hold off two defenders before giving Dawson no chance from nine yards. This saw the teams going in 1-1 after a very even half and no one could have predicted what would happen in the second half.

It took the Harrow only a couple of minutes into the second half to take the lead when from a through ball Craig Anderson was well placed in the centre of the box and volleyed the ball home giving the North Sunderland keeper no chance.

A third for the Tweedmouth team followed quickly when a Moor corner found Johnny Blythe at the far post and his right footed volley was deflected into the goal.

This appeared to knock the stuffing out of Sunderlandfor a short period, but they kept playing and were still creating chances in hitting the woodwork but as they pushed more players forward, gaps were opened at the back and Tweedmouth Harrow were very clinical in scoring a further three goals. through Kris Neil, Tait, with his second, and Jonny Simpson.

The scoreline of 6-1 probably didn’t reflect all the effort that North Sunderland had put into their game and flattered The Harrow but they were worthy winners and Captain Josh McLeod having been awarded Man of the Match went forward to pick up the Sanderson Cup which completed a very good hat trick for the team from Berwick as they were already Division One Champions and Anderson Cup winners.

In the final game of the season played on Monday evening at the Swan Centre Berwick, Highfields United completed their season when they comprehensively defeated Ashington Town Miners 7-1.