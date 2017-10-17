More misery for Alnwick in Easington defeat

Easington Colliery 4-0 Alnwick Town

Alnwick’s poor run of form in the Northern League continued on Saturday when they were beaten 4-0 away to Easington Colliery.

A Jay Redman brace alongside strikes from James Talbot and Liam Adamson consigned Town to defeat and gave the Colliers the three points as they climbed to tenth place in Division Two.

The win extends the Colliers’ unbeaten run to five and means the interim management team of Paul Adamson and Chris Pearson bow out with only one defeat.

With the new management team of Craig Hughes and Craig Veart watching on, the Colliers started poorly and Alnwick could have taken the lead inside the opening five minutes.

A low cross was met by a first time Stephen Young shot but his poked effort bounced back off the post.

Young then forced a save from Kyle Donaldson just before the quarter of an hour mark and Philip Bright also had an effort denied by the home keeper.

Easington had to wait for half an houir for their first chance when Ethan Wood fired wide.

But just a minute later Alnwick fell behind when Adamson found Vincent and he played in Redman whose composed finish beat the ‘keeper.

The Colliers relaxed and started to play better football. Wood had a 20-yard effort blocked before the lead was doubled five minutes before half-time. Adamson switched the play to Talbot and he cut in before firing a 25-yard drive into the top corner to give Robert Hodgson no chance.

In the second half Alnwick struggled to find a real foothold in the game as the home side tried to stamp their authority on the match.

Just seven minutes in Colliery added a third. Talbot picked out Redman and his superb flick played in Adamson. The forward confidently rounded the ‘keeper and slotted home.

Alnwick were struggling to get out of their own half in the early stages of the second half and further half chances fell the way of Ryan Lincoln Barrow and Redman.

On the hour mark, Redman added his second and Easington’s fourth. A perfectly weighted through ball played Redman in and he slotted home his sixth league goal of the season.

It could have been five in the 63rd minute but Hodgson just say managed to hold Adamson’s attempted chip.

Redman failed to find the target with a couple of further chances and still in search of his hat-trick, the 18-year-old tried his luck from long-range but couldn’t keep his effort down.

A dangerous Wood free-kick was saved 11 minutes from time before Jake Metcalf fired well over as he looked to get in on the act.

Pearson drilled wide in additional time but it counted for little as the Colliers comfortably collected the three points.