Mitchell quits as Alnwick manager

Alnwick Town are looking for a new manager following the departure of Richie Mitchell at the weekend.

Alnwick Town are looking for a new manager following the departure of Richie Mitchell at the weekend.

A statement issued by the St James’ Park outfit on Saturday said the club ‘can confirm Richie Mitchell has left as manager of the club.’

Ironically, the announcement came shortly after Alnwick beat Brandon United 3-0 away, giving them their first away victory of the season, and their first in the Northern League Division 2 since August.

It has been revealed Mitchell has left to take up a new role with Heaton Stannington.

The club say they would like to wish Mitchell for all his efforts whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future.

Further information regarding the future managemenbt of the club will be announced in due course.

Only two weeks ago Georgi Raev was appointed as the new assistant manager at St James.’

At the time, Mitchell said Bulgarian Raev, who has previously worked at Blyth Spartans and AFC Hornchurch, and who is a Uefa B licenced qualified coach, would be ‘a great addition to the club.’

Following Saturday’s announcement it was confirmed Steve Mullen and Derek Atwell are currently handling first team affairs