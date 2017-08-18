Lucy Bronze in talks over move to Lyon

Alnwick’s Lucy Bronze could be off across the Channel to join the European champions Lyon, according to reports.

The 25-year-old England defender is in Lyon for talks with the Women’s Champions League holders over a proposed move from Manchester City.

The French club have won 11 consecutive league titles and beat City 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals on their way to lifting the Champions League in June.

It would mark another peak in a stellar career for Bronze, who started off playing for Belford in the Glendale League and for Alnwick Town Juniors and is now considered one of the best defenders in the world.

The right-back was named PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year earlier this year for the second time, after taking the crown in 2014.

Beginning her career at Sunderland before moving to Everton in 2010, a cross-city transfer to rivals Liverpool then brought back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014. Another league triumph came in 2016 at City where she has also won a Continental Cup (League Cup) and this year’s Women’s FA Cup.

The former Duchess’s Community High School pupil has been capped 48 times for England and was an integral member of the Lionesses’ team which reached the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments. After both the 2015 World Cup and this year’s European Championship, she was named in the team of the tournament.