Lucy Bronze helps Man City reach Champions League semi-finals

Alnwick’s Lucy Bronze headed the only goal as Manchester City Women eased into the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Fortuna Hjorring last night.

With men’s boss Pep Guardiola watching at the City Football Academy, England international Bronze netted after 41 minutes to earn City a 2-0 aggregate victory over the Danish champions.

The Women’s Super League champions, having become only the third English side to reach the last four of the competition, will now take on holders Lyon for a place in the final in Cardiff.