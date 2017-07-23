Lucy Bronze helps England make it two wins out of two in the Euros

Alnwick footballer Lucy Bronze helped England's Lionesses to their second victory of their Euro 2017 campaign this evening.

England had to battle to earn the 2-0 victory against Spain, who are ranked 13th in the tournament, after their 6-0 thrashing of Scotland in the their first Group D game.

Lucy Bronze

Goals at either end of the tough-tackling match in Breda, in The Netherlands, earned the win in what was Lucy's 46th cap. It was a disciplined performance from Lucy, lacking her trademark marauding runs down the wing, but she had to be on her mettle against a tricky Spanish outfit in atrocious weather.

Spain barely had a sniff at goal in the first half although they enjoyed most of the possession as Spain dominated as the rain poured down.

But England forged the better chances, including the decisive strike from Chelsea's Fran Kirby in the second minute.

It looked liked England had taken a two-goal lead shortly after when Millie Bright's header looped into the net, but it was unjustly ruled out by the referee when Lucy Bronze was adjudged to be in an offside position. Then Steph Houghton's shot blazed over from the edge of the box.

Spain generally coped better with the conditions but lacked penetration as England kept their shape and the defence stood up to everything the Spaniards could throw at them.

Spain enjoyed 77% possession in the first half and strung 384 passes together to England's 81.

In the second half, England were lucky not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Ellen White's arm as she slipped attempting a clearance.

The pattern continued, with Spain dominating possession but after 85 minutes, a flick from Jordan Nobbs found Jodie Taylor in the box and she calmly slotted home for her fourth goal of the tournament and England's second win from two.

Next up is the final group game against Portugal on Thursday.