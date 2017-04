Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze kindly donated a signed England shirt to recognise the significance of Alnwick Town Ladies first match.

Diane Bronze (Lucy’s Mum) is pictured handing the shirt to club chairman Tommy McKie, along with the ladies team and some of the Alnwick Town junior girls.

The presentation was made prior to the Ladies’ inaugural friendly match, against New Fordley at St James Park, Alnwick.