Lowick spot on for late penalty winner over Shilbottle in NNL

A late penalty gave Lowick a home win over Shilbottle in the |North Northumberland League on Saturday.

Rothbury also had a narrow 3-2 win over Amble St Cuthbert, whilst top sides North Sunderland and Tweedmouth Harrow drew 2-2.

Lowick United 3

Shilbottle CW 2

Despite a much better display than of late, Shilbottle were just edged out in this close encounter at New Barber Park Lowick.

Play was fairly even early on but it was Lowick who eventually took the lead after 20 minutes with a fine strike from Rhys Bloomfield.

The Colliers went close with a couple of efforts from new signing Wyn Fremlin but Lowick still led by the only goal at the interval.

Shilbottle drew level shortly after the restart when good work by Fremlin on the edge of the box saw his powerful strike find the corner of the net. A bad miss by Andy Metcalf for Lowick and a good save by the home keeper from Kenny Collins saw the game still level as it approached the later stages.

The Colliers took the lead after 75 minutes when Danny Donohoe was fouled in the box and Fremlin struck home the resultant penalty. However, five minutes later Lowick were also awarded a penalty for a foul in the box and Gary Fairbairn smashed home the spot kick.

The game could have gone either way at this stage but it was Lowick who claimed all the points with a winner from Ross Hindmarsh five minutes from time.

North Sunderland 2

Tweedmouth Harrow 2

The top two teams met in this fixture and it produced a hard fought competitive match.

Harrow led through a Johnny Blythe goal at the interval . Chris Coe equalised for the home side during the second half but a Johnny Simpson goal restored the Harrow’s advantage .

It seemed as if the visitors had done enough to secure the win but a goal from Stephen Rutter deep into stoppage time saw the points shared at the final whistle.

Amble St Cuthbert 2

Rothbury 3

Rothbury gained their first victory at the eighth attempt with this win at A mble .

A first half goal from Ben Lamb separated the teams at half time . In the second half Liam Ramsay scored an equaliser for Amble but Rothbury hit back to score twice through Mitchell Ramsay and Gavin Dick.

After 65 minutes Mark Ellis netted a second for Amble but Rothbury held on to seal the win at the final whistle.

Ashington West End 2

Craster Rovers 9

A five goal blast during the first half saw Craster well in control at half time with Anthony Wright scoring a single goal for Ashington.

In the second half Nick Dodd netted a second for the home side but Craster netted four more to run out comfortable winners.

Richard Stanwix six , Joshua Harrison two and a James Hedley goal made up the Craster total.

Embleton WR 5

Wooler 0

Embleton continue to lead the second division after this win over Wooler.

A Tom Davison goal separated the teams at half time but in the Second half Embleton made sure of victory as Ryan Taylor scored a hat trick with Keiron Hogg also on the scoresheet .

Fixtures

North Northumberland League fixtures for Saturday, January 14 are:

Division 1 - Lowick United v Amble St Cuthbert; Shilbottle CW v Belford; Tweedmouth Harrow v Rothbury.

Division 2 - Craster Rovers v Ashington Miners; Springhill v Wooler; Highfields v Embleton WR.