Lowick girls top the table undefeated

Lowick United FC have become the first girls team from north Northumberland to win the prestigious U14s Pin Point League title. The competition covers the whole of Northumberland and Newcastle and includes the top girls teams from the North East.

The feat is even more remarkable as Lowick went through the whole league season undefeated, winning 16 games and drawing two. They kept 13 clean sheets and scored 52 goals with only seven against in reply.

The girls have been together for five years and have improved from bottom in their first year to fifth last year and have now been crowned League Champions for 2016/17.

Captain Peggy Mein was chosen as the most outstanding Pin Point League Player of the Season by the coaches of the other teams.

Nine of the girls have represented Northumberland County teams this season with six additionally selected for Newcastle Utd FC and three for Sunderland FC.

As a result of this season’s magnificent achievement, Lowick United FC girls have been chosen to represent the North East along with Blyth Town Girls at the National Aces Football Tournament, which takes place in Nottingham at the end of June.

They will face a stern challenge against some of the best teams from all over the UK and Europe.