Lowick compete on national stage

Lowick United FC Girls were invited to Nottingham to play in the ACES National Tournament.

This prestigious event saw the champions from all over the UK gather to compete at an elite level.

Lowick United FC were representing Berwick and were drawn in a group with the champions of London, Manchester, Leicester, Hull and Wales. The girls held their own against their bigger opponents and only narrowly missed out on making the knockout stages. A win in their last game would have seen them through to the quarter-finals. The final was won by a fellow North East team, Washington.