Injury forces Robert to hang up his boots

A local footballer has been forced to quit the game he loves because f injury.

Robert Scott, aged 23, has been forced to hang up his boots and retire with immediate effect.

It comes after it was revealed that the North Sunderland player had undergone an emergency operation last week following complaints about a neck and back injury, which had been aggravating him for the past two seasons.

He underwent a scan last Saturday and was operated on last Wednesday.

This resulted in him having holes drilled into his vertebrae to release pressure and then plates being fitted between two vertebrae at the top of his spine.

A statement on North Sunderland’s official Facebook page at the weekend revealed this had meant an end to all contact sport.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely devastated for Robert as he will be a huge miss both on and off the pitch,” said the statement.

“Robert has played for the club since he was 16 and has been in our top two goal scorers in every season he has played and its going to be a struggle to replace both his attitude and commitment.

“Everyone involved with North Sunderland FC wish Robert all the best in his recovery.”

Scott actually signed off with a goal in his last game, at home against Shilbottle, when he netted a late winner in a North Northumberland League game at Seafield Park in Seahouses.

Robert Scott (left) celebrating his last goal for North Sunderland.