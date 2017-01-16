Harrow open up four point lead in league

The wintry weather caused havoc to the local football programme, with only two games in the North Northumberland League surviving at the weekend.

In Division 1 Tweedmouth Harrow extended their lead at the top of the table with a comfortable victory over Rothbury, whilst in the only Division 2 fixture, Wooler beat Springhill in their bottom of the table clash.

League officials will be hoping for better weather this weekend, with a full programme of fixtures scheduled.

So far this year the weather hasn’t been too bad, but organisers will be keeping their fingers crossed.

Division 1

Tweedmouth Harrow 6

Rothbury 1

This game went the way of the form book, with Harrow opening up a four point gap at the head of the table.

They led by four goals at the interval and continued to press after the break to add two more, before John Angus netted a consolation goal for Rothbury in the final minute.

Goal scorers for Harrow were Nicol MacPherson (four) and Johnny Simpson (two).

Division 2

Springhill 1

Wooler 3

Wooler moved above Springhill at the foot of the table following this win at the Pier Field.

It was a closely fought match, with James Guthrie giving the visitors a half-time lead. After the break Springhill hit back to equalise through Daniel Virtue, but it was Wooler who took the win with a second goal for Guthrie and a strike from Thomas Allan.

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday (January 21) are:

Div 1 – Amble St Cuthbert v Harrow; North Sunderland v Belford; Lowick v Rothbury.

Div 2 – Springhill v Craster; Embleton v Ashington Miners; Ashington WE v Wooler.