Harrow and Shilbottle book NNL final places

Saturday’s North Northumberland League programme was hit by the weather, with only four of the six games surviving.

But two of these were semi-finals, with Tweedmouth Harrow booking their place in the final of the Sanderson Cup and Shilbottle making the final of the Laidler/Lancaster Cup.

Lowick United 2

Harrow 5

Aaron Hope gave Lowick the lead in the Sanderson Cup semi, but Harrow hit back to net three times through Kris Neil, Nick Moor and Martin Tait to lead at half time.

In the second half Ben Fairbairn added a second for Lowick, but Harrow made sure of the result with further goals from Johnny Simpson and Craig Anderson .

Rothbury 1

Shilbottle 2

Shilbottle progressed to the Final of the Laidler Lancaster Cup with this hard fought victory at Armstrong Park. Rothbury.

The Colliers started brightly and should have taken an early lead when Kenny Collins put a good chance wide following a cross from Richard Brown.

However, they did strike first when Brown headed home a Danny Donohoe corner after only eight minutes play. The remainder of the half was pretty even with few chances being created and the interval arrived with the Colliers one goal to the good.

The Colliers doubled their advantage within five minutes of the restart when Richard Brown smashed in a cracking drive from the edge of the box to give his side some breathing space.

Rothbury responded well to this set back and pulled a goal back shortly after when a good ball into the box saw Lee Hume put into his own net in attempting to clear the danger.

The Colliers then had opportunities to settle the tie but Kenny Collins missed a couple of good chances which left them hanging on a bit at the end but they played out time and will now meet Highfields United in the final.

Highfields United 1

Embleton WR 2

In Division 2, Highfields faced Embleton.

This was a competitive game throughout with Embleton making the most of their chances to lead at half time with goals from Scott Muckle and Neil McFall.

Highfields missed some chances during the second half and Embleton made them pay as Phil Grey and Johnny Colley scored for the visitors. Simon Hargreaves scored for Highfields after 86 minutes but it was too little too late .

Craster Rovers 2

Ashington Miners 1

Craster moved above their visitors into second place in the Division with this result .

Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday are:

President’s Cup QF 2nd leg - Rothbury v Tweedmouth Harrow. Prelim 2nd leg - Ashington Miners v Wooler.; Craster v Highfields; Lowick v Embleton (1.30pm KO).

Div 1 - Shilbottle v North Sunderland.