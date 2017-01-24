Harrow and Embleton setting pace in Northumberland League

Leaders Tweedmouth Harrow continue to set the pace in the North Northumberland League with a 5-1 away win over Amble.

Meanwhile, in Division 2 Embleton lead the way following a 4-1 win over Ashington Miners.

DIVISION ONE

Amble St Cuthbert 1

Tweedmouth Harrow 5

Harrow took another vital win as they continue to lead the way in Division One .

They took a two goal first half lead before Liam Ramsay pulled a goal back for Amble.

Harrow then hit back to add another two goals before half time.

The second half saw both teams cancelling each other out with the visitors adding one more goal before the final whistle. Goalscorers for Harrow were Johnny Simpson (3), Martyn Tait (2) .

North Sunderland 1

Belford 3

Belford moved above their hosts into second spot following this win.

Paul Muers gave Belford the lead with Ryan Thompson equalising before half time.

In the second half play was fairly even until mid way through the half when MaxClark scored a second for Belford and just before the final whistle Muers added his second to seal the win.

The winning margin could have been more except for a fine penalty save from home keeper Matty Dawson .

Lowick 4

Rothbury 0

Two goals in each half gave Lowick the points against a gallant Rothbury side.

Ben Fairbairn and Grant Leiper gave Lowick a half time lead with further goals after the interval from Aaron Hope and Steven Fairbairn making sure of the points .

DIVISION TWO

Springhill 2

Craster Rovers 6

It was fairly close during the first half of this match with Sam Morrison scoring for Springhill while Richard Stanwix and Jake Parker scored for Craster.

During the second half Terry Fannon added a second for Springhill but four more goals from Richard Stanwix gave the visitors a comfortable win.

Embleton WR 4

Ashington Miners 1

Embleton took a massive step towards the Division Two title with this win over their nearest rivals.

Ryan Taylor and Chris Chisholm scored for Embleton during the first half with a Bradley Higgins penalty the reply from Ashington.

In the second half play was fairly even until the final ten minutes of the game when Taylor netted his second of the game and a Phil Grey goal rounded off the scoring .

Ashington West End 3

Wooler 6

West End are still chasing their first win of the season and were ahead at the break with goals from Liam Thompson and Mathew Bone while Wooler’s reply came from Sam Cowans.

In the second half it was Wooler who came out strongly to take the win with further goals from Ross Tait and Connor Cowans with two each and a goal from Chris Malthouse.

Liam Thompson netted his second of the game for the home club .

FIXTURES

Division 1: Amble St Cuthbert v North Sunderland; Tweedmouth Harrow v Belford; Shilbottle v Lowick.

Division 2: Highfields v Craster; Wooler v Springhill; Ashington West End v Ashington Miners.