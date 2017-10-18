Georgi is new Town assistant

Alnwick Town can confirm the appointment of Georgi Raev as the new Assistant Manager.

Georgi is a well respected UEFA B qualified coach who is looking to take his UEFA A licence next year.

Bulgarian Georgi has worked at some esteemed non league clubs such as Blyth Spartans and AFC Hornchurch.

Manager Richie Mitchell said, “Georgio is a quality coach full of enthusiasm and will be a great addition to the club as we look to end a very poor run.”

It has also been confirmed that Steve Mullen will be helping out when available with first team duties.