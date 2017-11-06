Four players net-hat-tricks for teams in Northumberland League

Hat-tricks were the order of the day with four players netting trebles for teams in the North Northumberland League on Saturday.

Martyn Tait and Johnny Simpson bagged three apiece as league leaders Tweedmouth Harrow hit double figures in a big away win at Craster.

Mark Dunlop netted a trio against Amble whilst Michael Old also did the trick for Rothbury in their win over Alnwick Reserves.

Newbiggin Res 1

Embleton WR 4

Newbiggin were left to rue missed chances as the visitors collected all three points at the final whistle . Goals from Jordan Turnbull and Neil McFall gave Embleton the lead at half time while in the second half Neil McFall netted two more to complete his hat-trick and seal the win .

Amble St Cuthbert 3

Belford 4

This was an entertaining game with the teams sharing seven goals and Mark Dunlop emerging the match-winner with a hat-trick for Belford.

Liam Ramsay gave Amble the lead but a Dunlop goal saw Belford level at half time.

In the second half Brad McLelland restored the Amble lead with Dunlop equalising . Goals from Kevin France and a third from Dunlop extended the visitors’ advantage while Carl Taylor netted a third for Amble before the final whistle .

Craster Rovers 1

Tweedmouth Harrow 10

A goal from Glen Robson put Craster ahead but Harrow hit back to net three before half time. The second half was dominated by the visitors as they netted seven more before full time.

Johnny Simpson and Martyn Tait both scored hat-tricks with Grant Leiper, Nick Moor, Sean Simpson and Robin Brown also all scoring .

North Sunderland 1

Shiklbottle CW 0

This was a closely contested game throughout with Shilbottle holding the upper hand in the first half.

They saw one effort come back off the crossbar, whilst both teams also had a goal ruled out in the first 45.

In the second half North Sunderland started to exert more authority, but they had to wait until the 85th minute before they netted the winning goal when substitute sealed the visitors’ fate.

Rothbury 11

Alnwick Town Res 0

Alnwick never gave up during this match but Rothbury were just too strong for the visitors.

During the first half the home club netted seven times and as Alnwick battled valiantly the home team managed four more after the break.

Michael Old was the pick of the goalscorers as he netted a hat-trick with the remaining goals coming from eight different players.

Fixtures

NFA Minor Cup third round (1.30pm KO) - Newcastle Chemfica v North Sunderland; Shilbottle v Forest Hall; Heaton Hawks v Tweedmouth Harrow; Newbiggin Res v Jesmond AFC.

Division 1 -Belford v Embleton; Craster v Alnwick Res; Wooler v Amble SC.