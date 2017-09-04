First defeat in five for sluggish Alnwick side

Esh Winning 3-0 Alnwick Town

It was an afternoon to forget in County Durham, as Alnwick Town slumped to defeat at Esh Winning.

Their five-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end at West Terrace, with the away side putting in their poorest performance of the season.

The result could have been different had Alnwick taken the limited chances that they created, but none were taken and Esh Winning obtained a comfortable 3 points.

Lewis Coyle had the opening chance of the game. Having worked his way around the goalkeeper, Stephen Young laid the ball off for Coyle around 10 yards out, but he could only manage to sidefoot the ball wide of the post.

It was a slow start from the home side, who took until the 18th minute to register their first meaningful effort on goal, a turn and shot by Kent on the edge of the box straight at Todd.

From then on, despite Alnwick huffing and puffing, attacks were breaking down in midfield and Esh were looking to punish the mistakes.

In the 21st minutes Marley turned his marker on the edge of the box and shot, only to see his effort hit the side of the post. Further attacks followed with efforts from Marley and Brown both going close.

In the 35th minute Esh took a deserved lead. Daniel Kent got in ahead of defender and goalkeeper to loop the ball into an empty net. 1-0.

In the 42nd minute a through ball from midfield looked like it would create the equaliser, but Stephen Young’s attempted chip went wrong and into the arms of home keeper Fish.

The chances not taken were punished a minute before half time. A cross into the far post was attempted to be cleared by Macpherson, but it sliced off the side of his boot into the corner of the net. 2-0 down at half time and a mountain to climb.

In the second half, Alnwick started sluggishly and Kent could have all but sealed the game a minute after the restart. His effort was smashed over the bar.

Alnwick did respond, Young’s one on one chance was saved by the legs of Fish, and Keenan’s following effort was high and wide.

Debutant Bright gave the ball away at left back, and when a cross was lofted in a hit back across goal, Bright recovered well to clear off the line.

Midway through the 2nd half and Alnwick’s best chance of the 2nd half fell to Josh Hay, but he couldn’t adjust his feet in time and Fish saved to deny a comeback.

70 minutes in and it was game over. Johnathan Swift picked up the ball in the Alnwick half, took on a defender and let fly from around 20 yards to seal the game for the home side. 3-0.

Stephen Young thought he scored a late consolation, but his effort was ruled offside.

A poor day at the office, and one that Alnwick will have to get out of their system quickly, with difficult trips to Whickham and Northallerton coming up.

Alnwick: Todd, Laidlaw (Laviers), Bright, Macpherson, Hogg, Keenan, Robson (Riddell), Brown (Jackson), Young, Coyle, Hay.