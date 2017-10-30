Delight as Alnwick secure first win in the league since August

Brandon United 0-3 Alnwick Town

Alnwick Town finally got three points on Saturday, their first win since August and their first on the road this season, away to fellow strugglers Brandon United.

In a much changed squad due to injuries and work commitments, Alnwick called up three youngsters from the Reserve side, with starting places for Joe Pickard and Liam Cravagan.

Dan Mullen also started in goal, making his second debut for the club following his transfer from Heaton Stannington during the week.

Alnwick took the lead in the 15th minute of the game. A Darren Riddell cross was met by striker Stephen Young who made no mistake to put the away side ahead.

Brandon created half chances, but the Alnwick side were in control.

The lead was doubled three minutes before the interval. Philip Bright, who was tormenting the Brandon back four, skipped past two defenders and crossed for Chris Laidlaw who stretched his leg far enough to guide the ball into the back of the net, giving Town a deserved two-goal lead at the break.

Brandon changed tactics in the second half, pushing three players up front, but the Alnwick backline, led by captain Riddell, held firm.

The three points were secured in the 80th minute. A Brandon corner was brought away by Pickard, who fed Bright down the left. His crossfield ball fell to Young who shot low into the bottom corner to the delight of the away players and spectators.

Well done to the young lads making the transition from junior football into the reserves and now the first team.

Alnwick: Mullen, Riddell, Pickard, Fearns-Kennedy, Sands, Robson, Brown, Bright, Young, Cravagan (Threlfall), Laidlaw. Unused subs: Brotherick, Hodgson, Lowes.

Next up: Blyth AFC home on Saturday, November 4, 3pm KO at St James’ Park.