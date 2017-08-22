Coyle stunner earns Alnwick deserved draw

Alnwick Town 1-1 Tow Law

Lewis Coyle produced a stunning second-half strike to gain Alnwick Town a point in what was largely a scrappy affair in blustery conditions at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Two changes saw Tom Macpherson and Dan Thompson come into the side, with Tony Brown (holiday) and Jake Lowes (warm-up injury) missing out.

Lewis Robson, who returned to the club this week, started on the bench.

The home side (sporting their new home kit once again sponsored by Kitson Windows) started sluggishly, with misplaced passes being a common theme of the first half.

The wind was causing problems for both sides, with chances being limited at both ends. Stephen Young and Lewis Coyle both went close with headers over the bar and wide.

Tow Law Town took the lead in the 36th minute. Centre-midfielder Lewis Harrison wasn’t picked up in the penalty area, and when the ball wasn’t cleared away, Harrison was able to place the ball into the bottom corner, giving the away side an arguably deserved half-time lead.

There may have been a motivational half-time team talk from manager Richie Mitchell as Alnwick came out a much better side in the second half heading down the hill.

The left-hand side of Kieran Hogg and Lewis Coyle were causing all sorts of problems to the defence of the away side, with both having runs into the opposition half.

It would be Coyle that sprung the game and the crowd into life in the 60th minute. Picking up the ball on the sideline, he dribbled past a couple of Tow Law midfielders, and arrowed the ball into the corner of the net from distance. A stunning strike from the 22-year-old in his first season in the Northern League.

The goal spurred the home side on a bit more, but Tow Law were also showing why they have also had a positive start to the season.

They were causing problems around the 18-yard box, with both Macpherson and Straughan being booked for fouls in dangerous areas. Luckily for the home side, none of the freekicks troubled goalkeeper Todd.

There was almost a late winner for the home side. Josh Hay toepoked an effort just side, and substitute Lewis Robson whipped a cross into the far post, but it was inches away from the head of Stephen Young.

A point in the end a fair result for both teams. Tow Law remain in second place, while Alnwick are sixth and unbeaten at home.