Comprehensive home victory for Alnwick over Willington

Alnwick Town 4-0 Willington

Alnwick avenged a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Willington earlier in the season when they won 4-0 at St James’ on Saturday.

The visitors went into the game buoyed up be a midweek 5-0 thrashing of Darlington RA whilst Alnwick were looking for back to back wins following their 3-2 win last week at home to Ryton & Crawcrook.

Alnwick included in the squad midweek signing Jonathan Wilson from Shankhouse but regular team member Tony Brown was not available.

The game, sponsored by Hotspur Residential, produced some great football by Alnwick.

Willington created an early half chance, but in general it was Alnwick who controlled play.

Alnwick’s pressure paid off on the quarter hour mark when Matty Graham finished after a move involving Wilson and Josh Hay.

Ten minutes after the first goal a run down the Alnwick right by Hay allowed him to send a long, high cross to the far post for Chris Graham to ghost in behind the fullback and head in.

Wilson nearly scored on his debut when his shot just outside the penalty area hit a defender and spun over the crossbar.

In the second half Alnwick picked up the pace when Matty Graham crossed to James Jackson but his header was just over.

Goal three arrived on the hour when Jake Lowes crossed the ball to Hay, who ran across the box parallel with the goal line, turned the defender and slotted the ball home.

With 15 minutes to go, Ross Gair was chopped down in the box; a penalty was awarded and he picked himself up to convert from the spot.

Town kept up the constant pressure and brought on Dominic Schiavetta, Ryan Douglas and Lee Dundas for James Jackson, Jordan Giles and Chris Graham.

Alnwick keeper Dominic McMahon was called upon to make his first real save with 10 minutes to go when Willington’s Anthony Lee created space for Reece Brown at the near post, but the stopper was equal to his shot.

Overall, this was a comfortable win for Alnwick and should put them in a good frame of mind for this Saturday’s game at home against League leaders Team Northumbria.

They have not lost a game away and have only conceded 15 goals in 20 games.

This will be a real test for Town, in a match which kicks off at 3pm.