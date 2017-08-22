Champions Harrow hit visitors Embleton for six in the NNL

Week two of the North Northumberland League, which this season is down to only one division, and Tweedmouth Harrow and Newbiggin Reserves were the big winners, netting six goals apiece.

There were also wins for Belford, North Sunderland, Amble St Cuthbert and Shilbottle.

Amble St Cuthbert 2

Wooler 1

Amble started strongly and netted two goals in the opening 20 minutes with strikes from Connor Stroughton and Karl Taylor.

They continued to create chances during the remainder of the half but were unable to add to the scoreline.

With the wind behind them in the second half, Wooler came more into the game and although they hit the woodwork twice, their only goal was scored by Ross Tait .

Tweedmouth Harrow 6

Embleton WR 1

Harrow continue to score freely after netting six times in the win over Embleton.

Alex Beeby netted for Embleton during the first half but Harrow were in control, scoring four times before the interval.

The game was close during the second half with Harrow netting two more before the final whistle. Goalscorers for Tweedmouth were Nick Moor and Johnny Simpson with two apiece, plus single strikes from Martin Tait and Jordan Richardson.

Craster Rovers 1

Newbiggin Res 6

A strong first-half performance saw the visitors net four times before half-time with Craster’s single reply coming from Glen Robson.

The second half saw Newbiggin ensure the win with two further goals before the final whistle. Bradley Higgins and Michael Angus with two apiece, plus further strikes from Reece Farrell and Ryan Clark, made up the Newbiggin total .

Belford 3

Alnwick Town Res 1

Alnwick gave an improved performance following their heavy mid-week defeat but they are still waiting for their first points of the season.

Ross Morton and a Kevin France penalty saw Belford ahead, with Dale Vint scoring for Alnwick just before half-time.

The second half was close with Belford ensuring the win thanks to a late goal from Mark Dunlop.

Rothbury 0

North Sunderland 2

Ryan Thompson came off the bench and hit a late double as early leaders North Sunderland made it three wins from three.

But the Fishermen were made to work hard for the points by a well-organised Rothbury side that rectified the ‘silly defensive errors’ which had plagued them in a 4-1 defeat at Shilbottle in mid-week.

Former Rothbury striker Chris Coe was back at Armstrong Park in a black and white shirt and admitted that his hometown club could have taken more from the game.

Thompson, who had also netted twice in a double-figures mauling of Alnwick Town reserves in the Seahouses side’s previous game, was introduced at half-time and broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.

His deadly strike partnership with Coe has seen the pair on target eight times between them this season already, though the Reds defensive pairing of Ben Storey and Thomas Hammond kept them shackled for long spells.

With Rothbury pressing forward in search of a leveller, they were caught short at the back and Thompson added the killer second in the dying moments.

Shilbottle 4

Springhill 2

Following a goalless first half, Shilbottle took a three-goal lead before Springhill reduced the arrears through two goals from Colin Young.

It was Shilbottle who finished stronger, netting a fourth goal before the final whistle. Adam Weightman with a hat-trick and Johnathan Quinn were the Shilbottle goalscorers.

Fixtures for Saturday (August 26) are:

Alnwick Town Res v Amble St Cuthbert; Tweedmouth Harrow v Newbiggin Res; Shilbottle CW v North Sunderland; Belford v Springhill; Rothbury v Embleton.