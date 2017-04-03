Bronze named in England Euro squad

Lucy Bronze has been named in the England squad for the 2017 Women’s UEFA Finals.

The Manchester City defender, who was raised in north Northumberland, has been named in the squad who will compete in the tournament in Holland later this summer.

Bronze was a member of last year’s England squad which played in the World Cup in Canada.

Last week Lucy scored the winning goal for Manchester City in a 1-0 win over Danish side Fortuna Hjoring, which helped them through on aggregate to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

City are the first English team to reach the last four of the competition, and they will now face defending European champions Lyon, with the winners going on to play either Barcelona or Paris St Germain.