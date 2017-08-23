Bon voyage! Lucy’s move to Lyon is ‘a huge honour’

Ambitious England defender Lucy Bronze has signed for Lyon – and admitted she is honoured and excited to ‘join the best female team in the world’.
And the 25-year-old, who grew up in Alnwick, is in the running to be crowned The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2017 – but needs the public’s support to help her take the crown.
Bronze joined Lyon – the Women’s Champions League holders – at the end of last week, switching from Manchester City. She turned down a deal which would have made her City’s highest earner to sign a three-year contract in France.
She said: “It was a hard decision, but Lyon have won the Champions League back-to-back, they’ve got world class players in every position and it was a team I probably couldn’t turn down.
“They’re a fantastic team and the fact they wanted me to join them was a huge honour.”
Bronze has been a key part of the England side which has reached consecutive semi-finals at major tournaments.
Domestically, after winning back-to-back league titles with Liverpool Ladies, she joined City in 2014 and was named as the PFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2017, for a second time.
The ex-Sunderland and Everton full-back helped City win the treble, including the 2017 Women’s FA Cup. She was also part of the side that lost to Lyon in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.
To recognise her efforts on the pitch, Bronze has been selected by a panel of experts to be named as one of the contenders to win FIFA’s best women’s player. Vote for her at www.fifa.com before the Thursday, September 7, deadline.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.