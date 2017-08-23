Bon voyage! Lucy’s move to Lyon is ‘a huge honour’

Ambitious England defender Lucy Bronze has signed for Lyon – and admitted she is honoured and excited to ‘join the best female team in the world’.

And the 25-year-old, who grew up in Alnwick, is in the running to be crowned The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2017 – but needs the public’s support to help her take the crown.

Bronze joined Lyon – the Women’s Champions League holders – at the end of last week, switching from Manchester City. She turned down a deal which would have made her City’s highest earner to sign a three-year contract in France.

She said: “It was a hard decision, but Lyon have won the Champions League back-to-back, they’ve got world class players in every position and it was a team I probably couldn’t turn down.

“They’re a fantastic team and the fact they wanted me to join them was a huge honour.”

Bronze has been a key part of the England side which has reached consecutive semi-finals at major tournaments.

Domestically, after winning back-to-back league titles with Liverpool Ladies, she joined City in 2014 and was named as the PFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2017, for a second time.

The ex-Sunderland and Everton full-back helped City win the treble, including the 2017 Women’s FA Cup. She was also part of the side that lost to Lyon in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

To recognise her efforts on the pitch, Bronze has been selected by a panel of experts to be named as one of the contenders to win FIFA’s best women’s player. Vote for her at www.fifa.com before the Thursday, September 7, deadline.